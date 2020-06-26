Prof. Abayomi: Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure due to COVID-19 complications

…Ajimobi’ll be remembered for hard work, sense of humour – Amosun

Kunle Olayeni, with Agency reports

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, has revealed that former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure due to COVID-19 complications. Ajimobi died on Thursday.

In a tweet posted on Friday, June 26, the Commissioner for Health said Ajimobi died at the First Cardiologist Consultant, a private COVID-19 approved care facility in the state.

”We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State. The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from #COVID19 infection.

“On behalf of #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander @jidesanwoolu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state. May his soul rest in peace” he tweeted.

The former governor was 70 years old.

Meanwhile, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has extolled the virtues of the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, said the ex-governor would be remembered for his hard work, sense of humour and diligence in the service of humanity.

In a condolence letter addressed to Ajimobi’s wife, Chief (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi, the former governor described the deceased as a highly skilled and educated professional.

According to him, Ajimobi had a successful career in the private sector, culminating in his appointment as the Chief Executive of National Oil Corporation of Nigeria.

He noted that Ajimobi distinguished himself in the service of Oyo State where he made history as the first to be elected governor twice just as in the Senate where he served as a principal officer in the fifth Senate.

Amosun described Senator Ajimobi as a “good friend and brother, who would be remembered for his hard work, sense of humour and diligence in the service of humanity.”

He, however, prayed God to grant the family of Senator Ajimobi the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss just as he also prayed that “Allah grants Senator Ajimobi Aljannat Firdaous.”

