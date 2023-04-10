Metro & Crime News

Prof. Ademola Hails Military Fight Against Insurgency

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The First Professor of Cyber Security and Information Technology Management in Nigeria, Professor Ojo Ademola has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for its efforts against insurgency in the country.

Prof. Ademola who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday described the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as topnotch.

He also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor for his professional touch and unique variety of administration that has proven to be a masterstroke in the war against insurgents.

He said the ability of the Irabor to get the other service chiefs and other personnel of the Armed Forces behind him is commendable and have added a significant stride to the Armed Forces.

“The level of synergy among the service chiefs is what you see in the very advanced world.

“Before he was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff, we witnessed that military operations were ongoing, but lacked a clear strategic, tactical and operational frontage. We didn’t achieve much because several distractions prevailed.

“Immediately Gen. Irabor came, we got a clear sense of what we needed to do to clear out the insurgents and win the war,” he said.

Ademola added that what is presently playing out in ongoing military operations is the use of the intellectual framework to deal with security challenges.

