Prof. Adias Alleges Threat To Life Days After Election Results were Announced

The Rivers State Collation Officer in the just concluded presidential election, Professor Teddy Adias has raised alarm over what he called an unabated threat to his life, saying some people were accusing him of rigging the 2023 general elections in the state.

Adias , had alleged that some persons especially members of the Labour Party (LP) were after his life despite having nothing to do with the conduct of elections and computation of results.

He added that they were trending his picture and personal information on social media and calling on their members to deal with him.

In a press statement he issued on Sunday, titled my stewardship, my bond as state collation officer for the 2023 presidential election, Rivers State, Adias said though he was unaware of the challenges of being a collation officer but he decided to weather the storm because of his conviction to the growth and development of the political process in the country.

The statement read, “On my appointment as state collation officer for the 2023 presidential elections (SCOPE), Rivers State, I had set out as a call to duty on national assignment to fulfil an essential part of my community service as an academic and vice-chancellor of a federal university.

“Hence, I worked within the scope of my briefs as statutorily demanded and as clearly enunciated in the electoral guidelines and other enabling instruments.

“By the nature of my assignment, as it is with every other job in this sphere, I knew it was going to be challenging but I braved it being assured that I would surmount whatever challenge by the grace of God.”

“As statutorily designated, my job as the state’s collation officer for the presidential elections (SCOPE), Rivers state and as expected of all vice-chancellors of federal universities, who were also deployed to other states of the federation too.

“I received the report of collated and announced results from local government area council collation officers (EC8C) who collated the votes scored by each political party from form EC8C into form EC8D and entered the votes scored in the spaces provided.

“Added up the LGA collated results to obtain the state’s summary; cross-checked the totals and entries in form EC8D with the collation support and result verification system (CSRVS) secretariat for computational accuracy; announced loudly the votes scored by each political party; signed, dated and stamped the form EC8D and requested the polling agents to countersign; Then other formalities followed up the latter to the final collation centre in Abuja.

“The above procedures were dutifully followed under public viewing and in presence of all the officials, from the designated regular INEC staff, INEC ad-hoc staff, party agents and officers, security personnel to local and foreign observers, and the press, with no adverse and untoward behaviours, noted or recorded, all the way”.

“Also, as explained above, my job, as it is with other 36 federal universities vice-chancellors, was simply to dutifully collate results that had been recorded at the units, wards and local government levels up to the state’s collation centre where all the scores were summed up in the presence of all concerned persons and groups, including but not limited to party agents.

“By this arrangement, it is quite impossible for a state collation officer for the presidential election to manipulate scores that had already been counted, recorded, confirmed, signed, and stamped by officers at the lower levels of collation (unit, ward, and LGA).

“Looking at the scope and modalities of my job as well as my neutrality as a vice-chancellor, how could anyone have imagined the extent of alleging that I was out to favour any candidate or political party in the presidential elections? ”

“To put the records straight, I began to receive several phone calls and text messages threatening, abusing and insulting my person and family on February 26,

Like this: Like Loading...