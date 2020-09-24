Prof. Akan Williams becomes Covenant University Acting Vice-Chancellor

The Board of Regents of Covenant University has appointed Professor Akan Bassey Williams as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Williams’ appointment was made on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor AAA. Atayero.

Professor Williams was born on February 16, 1970 in Calabar, Cross River State and is an indigene of Itoko, Ibesikpo-Asutan LGA of Akwa Ibom State. He attended Primary School, Fosbery Road, Calabar and later proceeded to Lutheran High School, Obot Idim, Ibesikpo in 1981 for his secondary education where he completed this level of education in 1986 as the School’s Senior Prefect.

He earned a B.Sc degree (Chemistry) from University of Calabar in 1991, an M.Sc degree (Petroleum Chemistry) from University of Port Harcourt and a Ph.D degree (Environmental Chemistry) from Covenant University. He is a Professor of Analytical/Environmental Chemistry and was prior to the appointment, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University. Professor Williams had earlier served as Head, Department of Chemistry; Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office; Director, Academic Planning and Dean of Students. He had served as chairman of about twenty strategic committees in the University at different times.

He has been a Postgraduate External Examiner and a professorial assessor to universities within Nigeria and outside the country. He is a Fellow of Chemical Society of Nigeria; a former Chairman, Chemical Society of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter; Member, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria; Member, Royal Society of Chemistry and Member, American Chemical Society. Professor Williams’ research focus is on the monitoring of persistent organic pollutants in the environment and the use of bio-resources for environmental clean-up. He has supervised some Masters dissertations and five Ph.D Theses to completion. He has to his credit about a hundred (100) published articles in international refereed journals and conferences. A Public Speaker and University Orator, he has served on the Editorial Board of many journals.

He is a member of Environmental Chemistry Research Group; member, Environmental Pollution and Toxicology Sub-Cluster of Public Health and Well Being Research Cluster and member, Biogas Sub-Cluster of Renewable Energy Research Cluster in Covenant University. He has been a member of NUC accreditation teams on accreditation exercise to Nigerian Universities.

He is a Pastor with the Living Faith Church and currently serves as the District Pastor, Winners Satellite Fellowship (WSF), Canaan Land. He is married to Dcns. Lifted Williams and are blessed with two sons.

