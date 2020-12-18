Prof. Akinwumi emerges VC Federal Varsity, Lokoja

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

A Professor of History, Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi has emerged as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State.

Akinwumi, who was presented to Council and Senate of the university, was the Deputy Vice Chancellor Nasarawa State University.

Akinwumi, who hails from Kogi State, will replace Prof. Angela Freeman Miri whose tenure is ending early next year.

Eighty-one professors from different fields applied for the post of the Vice Chancellor while 20 were shortlisted by the University’s Council Board.

Akinwumi has a five-year first tenure that commences early next year.

