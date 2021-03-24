Prof Bande gets new appointment

The former President of the United Nations General Assembly, Professor Tijjani Bande has been appointed the Chairman Governing Board of the Bright Girls Organisation.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the organisation, Abubakar Muhammad, the group said that Bande’s appointment was based on merit and is contribution towards the development of the state.

Also speaking on the appointment, the former Permanent Secretary and District Head of Dutsimari Baraden Dutsimari, Alhaji Muhammad Mu’allayidi Usman, said that Prof. Tijjani is known for his numerous contributions and efforts towards the development of education, especially the girls-child for the transformation of the populace.

“The emerge of Prof Bande as the Chairman Governing Board of the Bright Girls would widen the horizon and enhance more opportunities that will encourage him to provide more support to the society with a view to achieving over all target objectives,” he added.

