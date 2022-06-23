Prof Clement Adebamowo awarded 2022 Jeff Cohen PRIM&R Service Award

Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research, a nonprofit organisation for the research ethics and research oversight community that engages over 25,000 individuals from around the world, has awarded the 2022 Jeff Cohen PRIM&R Service Award to Professor Clement Adebamowo. The PRIM&R Service Award was created in 2021 “to recognise individuals who have provided significant timely or timeless service to the human subjects protections and/or animal care and use communities that are at the core of PRIM&R, where “significant service” is broadly construed to include work in areas such as teaching, mentorship, innovation, leadership, engagement, program improvement, and research.” Professor Clement Adebamowo received this award in recognition of his work in research ethics in Nigeria and globally.

In collaboration with colleagues at the Center for Bioethics and Research, Nigeria, he has provided fully funded MSc Bioethics training to 68 students at University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria, 92 medium duration diplomas in research ethics and 150,298 online research ethics, responsible conduct of research and other research skills building courses.

From 2006 to 2017, he was the first Chairman of the Nigerian National Health Research Ethics Committee in the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health during which time the committee wrote the Nigerian National Code for Health Research Ethics and sub-codes for research in children, prisoners, other vulnerable populations and for biobanks. Professor Adebamowo joined the University of Ibadan, Nigeria in 1993 and was promoted Professor of Surgery (Surgical Oncology at the University of Ibadan in 2000. He retired in 2009 and joined the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at University of Maryland School of Medicine where he is Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health.

He is also Director for Global Health Cancer Research, and Associate Director (Population Science), at the Marlene and Stewart Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baltimore, Maryland. He conducts research on the genomics and environmental epidemiology of cancers and bioethics.

Professor Adebamowo is a member of the Ethics Advisory Board of Illumina – leading genomics committee in the world, and bioethics training programs in Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya. Prof. Adebamowo attributes the PRIM&R Service Award to painstaking work done in collaboration with colleagues in Nigeria and internationally over the last two decades, and funded largely by the United States’ National Institutes of Health (NIH) and to a lesser extent, the European Developing Countries Clinical Trails Partnership (EDCTP). The award recognises the remarkable strides that have been taken to ensure that research conducted in Nigeria is of the highest scientific and ethical standard. The contributions of colleagues and associates in Nigeria and internationally to this work is immeasurable.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...