In its 60-year history, the University of Lagos has just got its first female Vice Chancellor in the person of Professor Folasade Ogunsola (Nee Mabogunje).

Professor Ogunsola has many firsts – the First Female Provost of CMUL; the First Female Deputy Vice Chancellor, DS and the first female Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos.

She was the 13th Provost of CMUL and now the 13th Vice Chancellor in what many consider ”unique and historic” feat.

Prof. Ogunsola had served as Acting Vice Chancellor.

