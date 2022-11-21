new sterling bank logo
Business

Prof Howard French to headline Sterling Bank’s 4th SLS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Professor Howard French, author, photographer, a former foreign correspondent for the New York Times, and current Professor of Journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, will headline the fourth edition of the Sterling Leadership Series (SLS).

 

According to a press release, this year’s SLS, themed, “Born InBlackness: Truth, Lies and X,” is billed as a hybrid event and will hold on 23 November 2022.

The American journalist and academic has been an instructor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism since 2008.

Prior to re-entering the ivory towers, Professor French was an instructor in Cote D’Ivoire in the 1980s before becoming a reporter and international correspondent for the prestigious New York Times, where he wrote extensively on West and Central Africa.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Sterling Bank, Dapo Martins, said: “The Sterling Leadership Series is a platform to bring together a diverse group of opinion leaders and global thinkers to share their views and experiences to shape perspectives on key issues, and inspire others to contribute to the reimagining of a more stable socio-political environment in Nigeria in particular, and the African continent in general.”

Speaking on the inspiration for this year’s theme; Born In Blackness: Truth, Lies And X, Mr. Martins said: “As a people, we tend to focus on today as our major challenge,” noting that “most Gen X, Millennials and Gen Zs are out of sync with history because the few that are informed have an easy tendency to neglect the actual reasons behind today’s actions, and are conditioned to quickly forget the past. This creates a worrisome loop in which we are set to repeat history’s mistakes, time and time again.”

He said the discourse would spotlight how Nigerians and Africans came to start thinking the way they currently do, the effect of this thinking on behaviours exhibited today, their journey to the present, the shift in thinking required to start taking tomorrow back today.

 

The previous and highly successful editions of the SLS have featured prestigious speakers such as Nobel Laureate and poet; Professor Wole Soyinka, former Minister of Communication and Technology; Dr. Omobola Johnson, and Yaw Sarkoh, former Managing Director and CEO of Unilever Nigeria Plc

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG pledges continuous support for private sector, stock market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Federal Government has said it will continue to engage and collaborate with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the private sector in an effort to improve lives and transform Nigeria’s economy. President Muhammdu Buhari made the declaration yesterday at the launch of the NGX’s campaign, ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of.’ The virtual event […]
Business

Vitafoam introduces oil filters for automobiles

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

A subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Vitaparts Nigeria Limited, has begun production of oil filters for automobiles. According to a statement from the company, Vitaparts currently produces two variants of oilfilters for automobiles: Spin-on Vitafilter and Cartridge Vitafilter. The company’s Operations Manager, Eghosa Osadolor, explained that the innovative products were customised on the basis of […]
Business

FG deploys hardware to tackle insecurity in maritime domain

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has started deploying maritime security assets acquired under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (INSWPI) as part of efforts to tackle maritime theft and piracy. Already, members of the Deep Blue Project Steering Committee have visited Lagos, Warri, Benin and Onne to inspect the assets at the various locations. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica