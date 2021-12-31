Islam

‘Prof Huseini Abdulkareem’s passage, big loss to MSSN’

The Lagos State Area Unit of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSNLagos) has described the demise of its former National President, Prof Huseini Abdulkareem, as a big loss to the entire Muslim community and youths.

 

Abdulkareem was announced dead on Sunday and has since been buried in Lagos, according to Islamic rites. But in a condolence message signed by the President of MSSNLagos, Mallam Miftaudeen Thanni, commiserated with its national body over the death of former National President, saying that the impact, contribution, and solid foundation laid by him remain the pillars that sustain society to date.

 

The Amir, who also commiserated with the entire AbdulKareem family, prayed that Allah will give them the fortitude to bear the loss, saying that MSSN would greatly miss the late former President as a father and mentor.

 

The Amir said:”He will be greatly missed as a father, mentor, and selfless leader of MSSN family because of his contribution to both society and academic field. He is a credible mentor and fatherly figure worthy of emulation. We commiserate with our MSSN National body ably led by Mallam Shehu Abubakar, on Professor’s demise,” Thanni said.

 

Thanni prayed to Allah to accept the return of the late former National president and accept his contributions to the growth of Islam in the country.

 

The students’ leader who also on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, declared open the  111th edition of the Annual December Islamic Vacation Course with the theme, “The real world order”, also urged leaders and members of the society to pray for the departed soul of the late professor as they participate in the week-long vacation course ending January 2, 2022

 

