News

Prof. Imumolen makes history, takes emancipation message to Nigerians in Togo, Benin, Ghana, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen will be making history when he storms Lome today to meet with the Nigerian community in that country as his campaigns for election into the office of Nigeria’s president gathers momentum.

The highly cerebral flagbearer of the Accord party will, no doubt, be blazing a trail in the annals of electioneering campaigns in the country as he becomes the first ever presidential candidate to visit the nation’s diasporans domiciled in the West African sub-region.

According to an itinerary of his tour released early on Monday, October 24, 2022, the Accord presidential candidate will visit Nigerians and Nigerian descendants in Lome (Togo), Cotonou (Benin Republic), Accra (Ghana) and Monrovia (Liberia) as he kicks off the first phase of his tour to some ECOWAS countries.

The initiative, according to him, is to engage, as well as interact with these diasporans about how to rescue the country from the suffocating grip of clueless leadership and redirect it on the path of prosperity.

Professor Imumolen is expected to kick-off his tour with an address to Nigerians and Nigerian descendants at the Salle Carre Kegue Stadium in Lome today (Monday) by 5pm.

He will also be speaking to a group of christian and muslim leaders in diaspora during a special dinner afterwards.

And perhaps going to be the highlight of his visits would be when he engages a mammoth crowd of Nigerian natives in Benin Republic after the Lome encounter.

Benin Republic, formerly known as Dahomey, is reputed to house about 6 million Nigerians, which statistics say is half of the overall estimated 12 million Beninoise population.

Professor Imumolen’s latest move is seen by many political analysts as a masterstroke considering the fact that many of his colleagues in the presidential race have often preferred visiting more exotic destinations like the US, UK, UAE, and Canada, etc, to ventilate their political aspirations.

“I will prefer not to be drawn into arguments about why my co-aspirants for Nigeria’s presidential seat prefer to visit the US, UK, UAE and Canada to sell their manifestos,” he said in response to a question on the subject.

“It could be for different reasons. I have heard that some do it for the purpose of getting donations, or whatever.

“Anyhow, I’d prefer to talk about myself, my my manifesto and what I have for our people both within and outside Nigeria.

“What I am doing with these visits is consistent with my philosophy of engaging the people, feeling their pulse and fashioning ways to bring relief to their many areas of need.

“I am sure that at the end of this first phase, the exact objective of consistently demonstrating true sincerity and all- inclusiveness in governance will be all too glaring for everyone to see,” he said.

Professor Imumolen says he also plans to extend his visit to other countries before the elections scheduled for February next year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Folarin To Oyo Electorate: Let competence determine who you’ll vote for

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, yesterday charged Nigerians, particularly the electorate, not to allow money to be the major parameter that would determine who to vote for in the 2023 general election. Speaking in Ibadan at the 2022 Press Week in Oyo State, Folarin advised that rather than […]
News

Buhari: Why arms, ammunition keep flowing into Nigeria despite border closure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the instability in Libya was responsible for the inflow on arms and ammunition into the country despite the closure of the borders for over one year. According to him, the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the Sahel region of African continent won’t stop until Libya is fixed. The President […]
News

SMBLF declares 30-day mourning for Odumakin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the news of the very sad and shocking death of our National Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, who is also National Spokesman of Afenifere, which sad event occurred in Lagos in the early hours of April 3, the leadership of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, hereby suspends all public engagement by the group for a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica