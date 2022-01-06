News

Prof Jean Bown dies at 94

An emeritus professor of Adult Education and Continuing Education, Prof Lalage Jean Bown (OBE, FRSE, FAcSS) is dead. She died on December 17, 2021 in the UK, aged 94.

Prof Jean Bown spent over 30 years in Africa providing adult education programmes and undertaking training research in adult education.

In her over three decades stay in Nigeria, she worked at the University of Ibadan, Ahmed Bello University, Zaria and the University of Lagos.

She left Nigeria in 1980. And in 1981, she took an appointment with the University of Glasgow.

She is survived by her family in the UK and two Nigerian daughters: Taiwo and Kehinde Ipaye (now Mrs Taiwo Oluwatomisin and Mrs Kehinde Akinyede).

 

