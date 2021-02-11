Prof, lawyer’s murderers, others arrested in Plateau

Police yesterday paraded 39 suspects arrested in different parts of Plateau State for crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms. Among the suspects were those who reportedly robbed and killed a professor and a female lawyer. Parading the suspects at the state Police Command Headquarters, the Police Commissioner Edward Egbuka, said in pursuit of their constitutional mandate which included the protection of lives and property, detection and prevention of crime, apprehension of offenders among other duties, the police had sustained the tempo of lawful and aggressive onslaught against criminals in all parts of the state.

Egbuka said the vigorous fight against crimes led to bountiful harvest of suspected criminals in the state. Among those arrested were six suspects who reportedly burnt Prof. Asenge Hambeve in his vehicle on January 9, 2021 on a lonely road along Mararam Topp Rayfield Jos. “On January 9, 2021, about 9pm, Prof. Asenge Hambeve Gabriel (68), residing at Old Government House area, Fwavei Rayfield, Jos, was reported missing at Anglo-Jos Police Station by his family members.

“The said professor left his house on January 9, 2021 about 6.30pm in his Honda Accord vehicle with registration number: EPE 469 CU. In the morning of January 10, 2021, when nothing was still heard from him, a search party was organised.

The victim was found burnt with his vehicle on a lonely road along Mararam Topp Rayfield, Jos. “In the course of the investigation of the case, six suspects have been arrested, including the principal suspect, Yusuf Ahmed, who transferred money from the deceased account to a POS, from where he received cash. Other suspects arrested include Rufai Sabiu, Yasir Musa, Yusuf Adam, Lawan Adamu Wase and Muharazu Mohammed, all males, of Gangere area, Jos. “Further investigation has revealed that these suspects are a dangerous and sophisticated gang of criminals who specialise in robbing victims at gunpoint, accessing their bank details through their phones and siphoning money from their accounts. Already, some of their victims have come forward to make statements to the detectives investigating the case,” Egbuka said. Egbuka also paraded a suspected notorious kidnapper, Idris Musa.

He said: “If you will recall, on 23/12/2020, a gang of vicious hoodlums attacked and shot dead Mrs. Kenmuen Tapshak Pwul (a lawyer) at her home at Latiya area of Jos South Local Government Area. Her six-year-old daughter was also kidnapped, but later released to the family unhurt.

“In the course of investigation of this heinous crime, and while combing the nearby hills and for-ests, police operatives apprehended Idris Musa of Kafi-Abu area, Barkin-ladi who had a gunshot wound on his leg. The suspect initially denied any complicity in the crime; but when confronted with evidence from the scene of crime, he confessed to the crime, and mentioned some of his accomplices. Efforts are still ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

The police chief also said that on January 31, 2021, Police Safer Highway patrol team attached to Angwan Rogo Division, Jos, while on stop-and-search at Naraguta area by the University of Jos gate, suspected and arrested 13 people operating in three tricycles with registration numbers: JJN 859 WQ, BUU 156 VC and JJN 286 WQ. He said: “When interrogated, the suspects could not give satisfactory explanation about their movement.

They were immediately searched, and two locally-made pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from them. They were transferred to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), where further investigation revealed that they were members of the Black Axe Confraternity, a notorious cult group. “The suspects include: Umar Wada, Longji Longkat, Mohammed Biola, Alphusus James, Mark Demson, Isaac Caleb, Peter Jonathan, all males.

A comprehensive list of other members of this dangerous cult group is with the police, and detectives have been detailed to go after them. Investigation is still in progress. Suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.” Another arrested was a 28-yearold man, Raymond Ibrahim, a native of Plateau State who allegedly killed a man, Micah Luka, and buried him in an uncompleted building around Liberty area on December 16, 2020. “On December 22, 2020, based on credible intelligence, police detectives attached to Anwan Rogo Division, Jos, arrested Mubarak Isah of Angwan Rimi, Jos, in possession of a tricycle with registration number QAP 142 WW, which he was about to dispose of.

The suspect, on interrogation, could not give a satisfactory account of how he came in possession of the tricycle. Interrogated further, he confessed that the tricycle was given to him by Raymond Ibrahim of Millionaire Quarters, Jos. “The said Raymond was tracked down and arrested. On interrogation, he confessed to have killed the owner of the tricycle identified as Micah Luka of the same address on 16/12/2020, and buried the victim in an uncompleted building along Liberty Boulevard, Jos.

The suspect led the police to the burial site, where the decomposing corpse of the victim was exhumed. Other exhibits recovered from the suspects include the victim’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and the suspected murder weapon. The case is still under investigation and will soon be charged to court,” The Police Commissioner, Egbuka, added.

