Arts & Entertainments

Prof. Layiwola wins 2021 LSA Distinguished Scholar Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Professor of Art and Art History at the University of Lagos, Peju Layiwola, has been announced winner of the 2021 Lagos Studies Association (LSA) Distinguished Scholar Award. The Award will be formally presented to her at the closing ceremony of the virtual LSA 2021 Conference on June 26. The 2021 LSA Distinguished Scholar Award nomination was made by Ayobola Kekere-Ekun (PhD Student at the University of Johannesburg/ Lecturer at the University of Lagos). Announcing the nomination, Kekere-Ekun stated: “It is my pleasure, privilege and honour to nominate Professor Peju Layiwola of the Department of Creative Arts, the University of Lagos for the 2021 LSA Distinguished Scholar Award. I first met Professor Layiwola as a newly enrolled undergraduate student of the Department of Creative Arts in 2009.

I went into my first ever interactions with her trailed by the whispers of her reputation as a highly capable force of nature and several years later, I can boldly say that while said rumours were true, they did not begin to scratch the surface of this incredible scholar. For over two decades, Professor Layiwola has gracefully donned a dizzying array of mantles. She has and continues to be a teacher, scholar, artist, administrator, mentor, activist, and collaborator. Upon the completion of her M.A. in Visual Art History at the University of Ibadan, Professor Layiwola began her illustrious career at the University of Benin. She soon moved to the University of Lagos where she has spent the majority of her career, attaining her PhD in 2004 and her professorship in 2017.” According to Kekere-Ekun, the oeuvre of Professor Layiwola’s scholarship as an art historian can broadly be divided into two clusters.

“The first is her dedication to exploring Benin and to a lesser degree, Yoruba artistic legacies. Her research unpacks relevant and timely postcolonial themes such as memory and cultural imagery, repatriation and restitution, and gender and cultural heterodoxy. The restitution question remains a thorny and complex issue in contemporary Africa, the solution to which continues to be hotly debated. Professor Layiwola’s calls for the return of looted Benin artefacts and her contributions to this body of knowledge have been of grave import to the intellectual discourse surrounding the issue. She positions the looting of the Benin Kingdom in 1897 as an act of violent commodification, a perspective that contributes significantly to a body of knowledge contending with pressing issue of post-colonial cultural identity.

She also highlights how the absence of these objects creates a form of ‘cultural amnesia’, a subtler, but no less devastating form of violence in its own right that transforms the rightful heirs to a culture into strangers dependent on secondhand knowledge of their heritage. “The second cluster focuses on exploring largely utilitarian and deceptively mundane craft traditions connected to her dual Benin and Lagosian heritage. Professor Layiwola’s research positions the ‘ordinary’ within complicated historical and socio-cultural contexts, uncovering the inherent richness and density of everyday traditions.

By intellectualising the study of artistic traditions often broadly dismissed, she has played an instrumental role in reclaiming the importance of practices and traditions that many would argue are also undermined and dismissed as ‘women’s work’. Her research highlights how the threads of daily customs feed into an overall tapestry of empathetically considering one’s history and identity. Professor Layiwola’s approach to scholarship, in my opinion, exemplifies the inherent spirit of one of my favourite quotes, ‘the personal is political’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Groom keeps bride waiting in church and goes to fix DStv for customer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A video which emerged on social media captured the moment a man was seen fixing DStv for one of his customers on his own wedding day.   The eye-popping video was posted by a lady identified as Yaa Melanin on Instagram who was surprised by the incident and decided to share the footage. In the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Hoodlums vandalise Uche Elendu’s shop

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu’s shop has been allegedly vandalised and looted by hoodlums.   The movie star took to her Instagram page on October 22, where she shared photos of the shop that was vandalised by the hoodlums. “They took all my years of struggle and hard work from me…everything. I thank God for life. […]
Arts & Entertainments

I learnt, engaged with craft materials directly through my grandparents – Prof. Savage

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Andrew Iro Okungbowa Prof. Phoenix Savage is a sculptor, curator, ethnographer, photographer, author, medical anthropologist and scholar. Assistant Professor of Art, Tougaloo College Tougaloo, US, she is widely published in many academic publications and has earned many fellowships, one of which is the J. Williams Fulbright Fellow, which brought her to Nigeria between 2011 and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica