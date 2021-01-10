News

Prof. Obiozor emerges new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General 

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

*S’East Govs: ‘We’ll stand by the new leadership’

Professor George Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, has been elected the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Obiozor polled a total of 304 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Valentine Oparaocha who polled 15 votes.

The election followed a motion by Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu seconded by Senator Ben Obi, dissolving the Chief John Nnia Nwodo-led executive of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

 

In their joint welcome address by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State urged Ndigbo to forgive their past and embrace their future as a united force for development while Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State stressed that whatever becomes the outcome of the election, that the governors of the South-East will stand by it and defend it.

 

Commencing the process, Prof. Gary Igariwey, former Chairman of Ohanaeze and Chairman of the Electoral Committee said they resolved to adopt an open process in the form of Option A4 to promote transparency and credibility of the election process.

Just before voting started, three of the contestants – Prof. Chukwunyere Nwaebo, Prof. Goddy Uwazuruike and Uju Sergius Okoro stepped down in respect for Prof. George Obiozor.

The Electoral Committee, however, announced that eight contestants picked the nomination form and three of the contestants did not return their forms namely Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Dr. Chris Asoluka and Dr. Joe Nworgu.

 

With the three that earlier stepped down, only two contestants were now left in the race – Prof. George Obiozor and Dr. Valentine Oparaocha

 

Chief Sam Ohuabunwa was then invited to moderate the election and voting was done state by state starting with Abia state.

 

Other states that voted were Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers.
Other voters were drawn from accredited affiliate groups and Igbo groups in the diaspora.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

