Prof Odekunle, member of PACAC, dies of COVID-19 

Wale Elegbede

A Professor of Criminology, Femi Odekunle, who is also a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), is dead.

Reports say the deceased died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagalada, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

PACAC is headed by Itse Sagay, a professor of law.

The committee was established in August 2015, with the mandate to promote the reform agenda of the government on the anti-corruption effort, and to advise the present administration in the prosecution of the war against corruption and the implementation of required reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

PACAC is supported by a seven-member Technical Committee.

Professor Odekunle, a national icon at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, is acknowledged as the first Professor of Criminology in Nigeria.

After completing primary education at Otapete Methodist School (1955), secondary education at Ilesha Grammar School (1962), and higher secondary school at Molusi College, Ijebu-Igbo (1964), he was further educated at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria (1965-1968) and Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA (1969-1974) in Sociology and Criminology, respectively.

Having taught Criminology and Sociology in the U.S.A. at Lincoln University for about two years, he returned to Nigeria in 1974 to assume duties as Lecturer II at Ahmadu Bello University where he started the Criminology training programme: 1975 (Lecturer I), 1977 (Senior Lecturer), 1979 (Associate Professor), and in 1982, he was recommended for the rank of full Professor which was formally conferred him, effective 1985.

