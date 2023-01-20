News

Prof Okpeh, notable intellectuals to present papers at one-day roundtable by CSOs on NYSC, Trust Fund Bill

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens for Change and Transformation in collaboration with the Citizen Centre for Youth Development have announced a one-day discourse on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The event scheduled for Tuesday is tagged: “Appraising The Nysc’s Journey So Far, The National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund And The National Question Of Youth Empowerment And Skill Acquisition”.

According to the organisers, the roundtable will discuss the journey of the NYSC since its inception, the imperative of sustaining the scheme through the institution of a trust fund, the impact on national development and integration as well as the role of the NYSC in the 2023 general elections.

President of the CSOs, Dr. Uju Nwachukwu also hinted that it will be a top-class event to dissect a sector that has played a very critical role across every sector of the nation’s life.

She added that the NYSC during the period of COVID-19 has proven that its a special emergency vehicle that can respond to our needs and deliver beyond its mandate.

The statement also says the NYSC since the inception of our democracy in 1999 has played a major role in the conduct of credible elections hereby sustaining the nation’s democracy without interruptions.

In terms of leadership, the organisers added that over the years, the NYSC has set a standard for others to follow in terms of accountability and transparency, due process, and all ramifications.

The event which will be held at the International Conference Centre Abuja will be chaired by Prof Ahmed Shuaibu Dan Fulani with Prof Okpeh Okpeh as guest speaker.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari, Lalong mourn as Dogonyaro dies at 80

Posted on Author Musa Pam

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed sadness over the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro. The president made his feelings known in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja. He described the demise of the late defence chief as “a great loss, not only to the Nigerian […]
News Top Stories

…Kalu condemns attack

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has described the attack on the Kadunabound train from Abuja on Monday as evil and cruel. Lamenting the ugly incident, Kalu commiserated with families of the departed souls, while wishing victims hospitalized speedy recovery. Kalu urged security agencies to work […]
News

IPOB vows to avenge Ehamufu, Ogbuji, others’ massacres

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed that the organisation would no longer fold its arms while terrorists disguised as herdsmen to attack Enugu State and other communities in the South- East, but would henceforth match them blood for blood. The group yesterday noted in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica