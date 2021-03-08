Prof Oso to journalists: Report with accountability,  transparency

Journalists in Bayelsa State have been advised to always report with accountability and coherence, because according to Professor Lari Oso of the School of Communications, Lagos State University, the mass media reaches a wider audience with their messages.

Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa during a post election workshop organised for journalists by a body known as Media Career Development Network, sponsored by US Consulate General Lagos, Prof. Oso maintained that the mass media was an instrument for the exercise of power.

Teaching on the dynamics of media and accountability, the professor said that: “The mass media have become producers of public knowledge and agencies of representation.”

Disclosing that in context of policies journalism is at the center of governance, the professor maintained that news was the number one product of journalism.

The professor stated that the media has been singled out to monitor governance adding that the media was carved out to monitor governance.

“The major responsibility of the media is to hold government accountable. And to achieve this, journalists must engage in investigative journalism that brings attention to wrong doings,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Stephen Ibelli, the Public Affairs Officer US Consulate General, Lagos said that he has seen how the media contribute to accountability and transparency commending them for defending democracy.

