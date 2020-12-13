Prof. Owasanoye, ICPC boss, becomes SAN Monday

Endemic corruption is one of Nigeria’s sore points. Successive governments have been conscious of the repugnant dent corruption infects on the nation’s image. Finally fed up, in early 2000, government decided to face fully the process of eradicating corruption as a malaise from the system.

The birth of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – two anti-corruption bodies – demonstrated the Federal Government’s resolve in giving maximum bite to tackling corruption head on. Of the two anti-corruption organs, the ICPC is at the hub of Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

The law setting up the Commission empowers it among several functions, to receive and investigate complaints from members of the public on allegations of corrupt practices and in appropriate cases, prosecute the offenders, examine the practices, systems and procedures of public bodies and where such systems aid corruption, to direct and supervise their review.

Inaugurated on September 29, 2000 following the recommendation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Commission has had its affairs superintended by four Nigerians.

The past ICPC Chairmen have been Mustapha Akanbi, Emmanuel Ayoola (both justices) and Mr. Nta and incumbent ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. Four others had previously functioned as Chairmen in acting capacity. They were Uriah Angulu, a professor; Rose Abang-Wushishi and Abdullahi Bako, a lawyer.

The incumbent ICPC Chairman, Prof. Owasanoye is a distinguished anti-corruption crusader working assiduously to deepen the fight against corruption. With his wealth of experience and that of his team, Owasanoye may just be the joker the Buhari administration has been waiting for to strengthen the anti-corruption crusade. Perhaps, under the watch of the erudite professor of law, ICPC will not only bark but may begin to bite.

The ICPC Chairman is among 72 Senor Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to be sworn-in on Monday.

The Legal Practitioners Committee (LPPC) at its 143rd plenary session held on November 13, 2020 elevated 72 legal practitioners to the inner bar.

The rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academic. Prior to his appointment as ICPC Chairman, Prof Owasanoye, a onetime Assistant Director, Federal Ministry of Justice garnered extensive experiences from his previous posts.

He was the Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), appointed in August 2015 to inter alia “promote the reform agenda of the government on the anti-corruption effort, to advise the present government on the prosecution of the war against corruption and the implementation of required reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system.”

He graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (formerly University of Ife) in 1984 at the age of 20 with an LL.B Upper Division and was called to the Bar in 1985.

He thereafter proceeded to the University of Lagos where he bagged an LL.M in 1987. Owasanoye moved from the University of Lagos where he was Assistant Lecturer to the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) where he became a professor of law in 2001 at the age of 38.

His areas of specialization are Commercial and International Trade Law, Corporate Law, Child Rights and Human Rights Law and Strategic Governance and the Law of External Debt Management. He also served as two-time Director of Research and became the first to be conferred with the Teslim Elias Distinguished Professor of Law honour.

He has also won other awards such as the University of Lagos Scholarship Award (1986-1987); UN Institute for Training and Research Fellowship Award (1991 and 1994); US Information Service International Visitors Award (1991); British Council Fellowship Award (1992); International Youth Foundation Fellowship on Youth and Community Development (1992-2000) and Senior Special Fellowship, UN Institute for Training and Research (2001).

He was also at other institutions such as the Royal Institute of Public Administration in the UK and the International Law Institute, Washington, USA.

The ICPC boss also worked as a consultant for federal and state agencies in Nigeria and international agencies, including UINTAR, ILO, USAID, UNICEF, DfID, World Bank, World Bank Institute, Ford Foundation, WLAFEM and ECOWAS.

At NIALS, he served as the Executive Director of the institute’s journal, “Current Law Review” and was also as the editor of REPRO-MAT, the Reproductive Rights Newsletter.

Like this: Like Loading...