Prof Ujah: Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools

Against the backdrop of the death of about 597 Nigerians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strident calls for reopening of schools, the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct governors against such risk.

Some governors, especially in the South-West, have insisted on reopening of schools early in August, in order for the students to write the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations and carry out sundry academic works.

But Ujah, in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, said the governors should not expose the children to danger and regret later, because it is better to lose an academic calendar than risk consequent health disasters from rapid community spread of the pandemic, especially among students and their families.

“If I were the President, I would let them know this is a national emergency and prevail on them, give them an order, a directive, because in any emergency situation, the whole country becomes the President’s constituency.

“The President has the power to say ‘this is what should happen at this time.’ This is an emergency as far I’m concerned.

This is a war time as far as health is concerned and I believe that there is unity of command. If the Federal Government gives such directives, it goes down to all the states and local governments.

It is a national health emergency and the President has the power to order the governors not to reopen schools until evaluations are made and we are ready to do so.”

Prof Innocent Ujah, who is a former DG of the Nigerian Institute of Medical research, said that NMA has a very strong position on this.

“It is not time to reopen schools because we are not prepared.

We have said we are not ready to reopen schools, and the truth of the matter is that at the rate we are going, when people are in denial, and the children will go to school, you can only guarantee safety if you will have one child per classroom.

“Nigerians are very layby. I’m very sorry to say that. We fall on anything and use our own personal experience to express collective feelings.

I would not want any of my children to go to school at this time because I’m sure we are not ready to contain the disease.

“The private schools might be able to afford to reopen, but what about public schools? You should go and survey the public schools where some of the children of the downtrodden are attending.

Now if they get there and contract this virus, what will happen? Are we going to be able to contain it? It is only the living that goes to school.

“Some decades ago or so, when there was no pandemic, I know of some universities that lost some sessions, I know of some that lost at least a session. But the world had not collapsed, rather education continues.

So why don’t we temporise and look at where we are going first. Some are crying that they will lose WASC.

So what? Why then should we expose our children only to lament later?

That is my fear. No school should reopen except the state government has a clear template to guarantee safety of our children,” he stressed.

