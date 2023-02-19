Business

Prof Uwaleke to CBN: Make N200 notes, other lower denominations available

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

A finance expert and President, Association of Capital Market Academia, Prof Uche Uwaleke has described Buhari’s address on Thursday as timely. He urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to speedily act by ensuring lower denominations are increased in supply into circulation.

He said: “I am in agreement with the  President’s order. The CBN should ensure increased supply of lower denominations as well as increase cash withdrawal limit to at least N100, 000”.

“More PoS machines should be procured especially by Petroleum Marketers/Petrol filling stations as many currently in use are malfunctioning.”

To this end, the Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Hills Limited, Kelvin Emmanuel has called on Central Bank and the commercial banks across the country to ensure that the N200 notes (old and new) are available at the on Monday and going forward until the enough new N500 and N1, 000 notes are available.

Meanwhile, human rights activist, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu on Friday said that Nigerians are ready to endure the sufferings that come with the cash scarcity caused by the Naira redesign policy as long as it ensures the upcoming general elections will be credible.

He spoke as a guest on Channels Television on Friday.

Odinkalu berated governors led by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who filed suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court over the CBN policy, accusing them of fighting for cash to buy votes rather than their claim that it is about the public interest.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s had on Thursday ordered the reintroduction of the old N200 note to coexist with the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes.

In his address, President Muhammadu Buhari extended the use of the old N200 note by 60 days, till April 10.

He, however, stated that the old N500 and N1, 000 notes can only be redeemed at designated points across the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

L’Oreal sees post-pandemic ‘roaring 20s’ driving cosmetics rebound

Posted on Author Reporter

  L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics group, forecast a strong rebound in makeup sales when the COVID-19 pandemic gives way to a “roaring 20s” when people get dressed up and go out again to socialise. Shares in L’Oreal, owner of brands such as Maybelline, Lancome and Garnier, rose on Friday after the group reported higher […]
Business

Roger Brown resumes as new CEO of Seplat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Roger Brown, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has resumed office. Brown is expected to lead Seplat into the next phase of the company’s growth aspirations following the retirement of the founding CEO Austin Avuru on July 31, 2020 after 10 years.   Brown joined the company in 2013 […]
Business

Food firm picks MD, ED

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Erisco Foods Limited has appointed Mr. Nnamdi Umeofia as its managing director and Mr. Adetokunbo Agbede as executive director, operations. Umeofia obtained a bachelor degree in accounting, finance and management science from University of Michigan. He had previously worked in a top accounting firm in the United States of America before joining Erisco Foods limited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica