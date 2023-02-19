Prof Uwaleke to CBN: Make N200 notes, other lower denominations available

A finance expert and President, Association of Capital Market Academia, Prof Uche Uwaleke has described Buhari’s address on Thursday as timely. He urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to speedily act by ensuring lower denominations are increased in supply into circulation.

He said: “I am in agreement with the President’s order. The CBN should ensure increased supply of lower denominations as well as increase cash withdrawal limit to at least N100, 000”.

“More PoS machines should be procured especially by Petroleum Marketers/Petrol filling stations as many currently in use are malfunctioning.”

To this end, the Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Hills Limited, Kelvin Emmanuel has called on Central Bank and the commercial banks across the country to ensure that the N200 notes (old and new) are available at the on Monday and going forward until the enough new N500 and N1, 000 notes are available.

Meanwhile, human rights activist, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu on Friday said that Nigerians are ready to endure the sufferings that come with the cash scarcity caused by the Naira redesign policy as long as it ensures the upcoming general elections will be credible.

He spoke as a guest on Channels Television on Friday.

Odinkalu berated governors led by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who filed suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court over the CBN policy, accusing them of fighting for cash to buy votes rather than their claim that it is about the public interest.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s had on Thursday ordered the reintroduction of the old N200 note to coexist with the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes.

In his address, President Muhammadu Buhari extended the use of the old N200 note by 60 days, till April 10.

He, however, stated that the old N500 and N1, 000 notes can only be redeemed at designated points across the country.

