Professional body dissects Tinubu’s Renewed Hope ’23 agenda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional body on Thursday organized a symposium to dissect the Action Plans, “Renewed Hope ’23” of the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential campaign. The event which was held in Abuja had in attendance, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who was represented; APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, members of the Board of Trustees of APC Professional and party chieftains Among the topics reviewed were: the Tinubu Economic Blueprint for National Prosperity; Tinubu infrastructural roadmap for Nigeria’s development; Tinubu Panacea for safe and secure Nigeria; and Tinubu Judicial and Law Reform for Nigeria. Some of the Chairmen and panelists were: former Deputy Governor Lagos State, Femi Pedro, former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Abdulrahama Dambazzau (rtd), Director of Legal Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Hassan Liman, SAN and former APC National Secretray, Arc. Waziri Bullama

 

Lagos targets 1,500 pupils for quiz competition

The Lagos State government yesterday said it will sponsor students who emerge winners of Eko Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (EKO STEM) quiz for public and low cost private secondary schools in the state. No fewer than 1,500 pupils were expected to register through their schools out of which about 500 pupils had registered since […]
Milo Basketball Championship Central Conference ends in Ilorin as Benue and FCT Win

Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State and Government Secondary School, Karu,  FCT have emerged champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the  Central Conference of the 22nd Milo Secondary Schools Basketball  Championship. In the girls category, Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State defeated their Queen  Amina College, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna State counterparts 35 to 31 to […]
2023: Nasarawa youths organise one -million-man march for Obi

No fewer than 56 support groups across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State yesterday held a one-million-man match in support of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi. The groups included: Peter Obi Candidacy Movement, Women for Peter Obi, Peter Obi Ambassadors, Association of Peter […]

