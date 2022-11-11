Professional body dissects Tinubu’s Renewed Hope ’23 agenda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional body on Thursday organized a symposium to dissect the Action Plans, “Renewed Hope ’23” of the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential campaign. The event which was held in Abuja had in attendance, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who was represented; APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, members of the Board of Trustees of APC Professional and party chieftains Among the topics reviewed were: the Tinubu Economic Blueprint for National Prosperity; Tinubu infrastructural roadmap for Nigeria’s development; Tinubu Panacea for safe and secure Nigeria; and Tinubu Judicial and Law Reform for Nigeria. Some of the Chairmen and panelists were: former Deputy Governor Lagos State, Femi Pedro, former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Abdulrahama Dambazzau (rtd), Director of Legal Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Hassan Liman, SAN and former APC National Secretray, Arc. Waziri Bullama

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...