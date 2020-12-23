Professional group makes case for Igbo presidency

Our Reporter

The Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide, (COIPOW) has made a strong case for an Igbo presidency in 2023, saying it was time for the country to consider that possibility.

This was as the group condemned the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It, therefore, pleaded with governors of the South East region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other well meaning Igbo sons and daughters to rise against the proscribed group by denouncing it wholeheartedly.

In a statement Wednesday, the group described the Eastern Security Network as illegal,expressing fears that the said outfit may worsen the insecurity of the South East if not immediately stopped.

It explained that its position came following an emergency National Meeting held in Akwa, Anambra State, on Tuesday and attended by key Igbo leaders, “where they deliberated and agreed on pushing for Igbo presidency come 2023.”

It alleged that the weapons branded by the group in its recently released video were those carted away from police armouries in the region during the recent #EndSARS protests.

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to the key Igbo leaders that attended our just concluded emergency meeting held in Akwa, Anambra State, where we deliberated and agreed on pushing for Igbo presidency come 2023.

“This is the sure way to go and not the way the acclaimed leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wants through the barrel of the gun. The gunpoint approach by Mr Kanu is certainly not the way-out and he must be told so loud and clear.

“Igbo people deserve the Presidency this time around. They have all it takes to produce the next president of Nigeria and that is what we should be pushing for now with one strong voice in unity and sincerity of purpose.”

