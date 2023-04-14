News

Professional Misconduct: Police dismiss 3 personnel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Force Headquarters has announced the dismissal of three police personnel over alleged professional misconduct. Specifically, the Police said the officers, who were attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, abused their privilege when they “misused” their firearms.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read thus: “Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Friday 7th April, 2023, on social media of highhandedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, and a follow- up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, three officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for the offences of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition. “The trio, Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties. In the course of their duty on April 7, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children. “The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP bars Jonathan, govs, NASS members, others from voting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said only the three ad-hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congresses and one national delegate per local government, elected at the local government area congresses, are qualified to vote in all its primaries and national convention scheduled to start on Sunday.   The party therefore, has technically excluded […]
News

God needs Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Prophet tells Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The Presiding Minister of the End of All Ministries (TEAM), Prophet Olisadelum Onuoha, has said God has specific need for the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu State, for a three-day crusade to cleanse the world from coronavirus diseases and end the reign of queen of death.   The Prophet, however, regretted that all entreaties to […]
News

Nigeria, Iran to partner on automobile, agric supply

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Caleb Onwe Abuja   The Federal Government yesterday said it appreciated the progress made by the Islamic Republic of Iran in areas of assembling of automobiles, importation of tractors and agricultural equipment and would welcome a partnership with the country.   The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator, Dr. George Akume, disclosed this […]

Leave a Reply