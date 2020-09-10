Sports

Professionalism’ll make Nigeria’s leagues better, says Dare

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has reassured that professionalism of Nigerian Football Development being promoted by the ongoing reforms of the nation’s football will make Nigerian Leagues better and put it at par with others around the world. The Minister said his desire is to see the Nigerian Leagues grow beyond the current state with rapid transformation through proper licensing, and financial control is unwavering. Sunday Dare said the step is critical for building stakeholder confidence following the reclassification of sports from recreation to business as part of President Buhari’s commitment to make sports business.

He said other necessary steps involve running the leagues as businesses and not as recreation . He added that the league would not resume until basic conditions on club licensing control are enforced. “We have a clear plan and vision. We are dogged in working to fulfill them leveraging on public and private financing to achieve our goal,” the minister said. “We are committed to make changes that would position our league for the best.

“As a ministry, infrastructure renewal is our ultimate goal to ensure television friendly output that will encourage investors to put their money in a product that is quite attractive, this boils down to professionalism of all stakeholders, administrators, coaches, players, and fans of round leather game.

