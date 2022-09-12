Professionals To Buhari: Insecurity across Nigeria worrisome

Our Correspondent

Some concerned professionals have expressed worries over the security situation in parts of the country, claiming that the situation had the capacity of threatening national security, and public safety.

They noted that the Northern region of the country is the worse-hit, as facts on ground show that the zone is contending with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other violent tendencies.

The group, which operates under the auspices of Coalition of Fulbe Professionals in Africa (COFPIA), lamented the fact that farmers in some parts of the North find it difficult to access their farms.

“We are yet to reconcile ourselves to the state of insecurity in the country, particularly the North, where bandits launch vicious attacks on our innocent people, leaving behind death and destruction.

“Without mincing words, we make bold to say that there is the urgent need for our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, to act with the speed of light, to remedy the situation.

“We write to condemn the deplorable state of insecurity in Nigeria especially the North.

“We want to categorically state that the security situation is bad.

“As a precondition, Mr. President, should sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), and all the service chiefs, and replace them with more competent and committed people.

“Above all, there is the urgent need to ensure that the entire defence and security budget, from 2015 till date, undergo comprehensive probe by anti-graft agencies. Some significant progress can be made before 29 May, 2023.”

