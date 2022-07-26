Professionals urges transparency in Nigeria’s extractive sector

Professionals in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria have called for more accountability and transparency in the country’s extractive sector. They argued that disclosure did not automatically translate to transparency.

They canvassed the amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and further interrogation of the Petroleum Industry Act to address ouster clauses it places on the FRA.

They spoke during the public presentation by OrderPaper Nigeria of a policy brief to interrogate the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) under the Growth Initiatives for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT) Nigeria. An energy expert, Henry Adigun, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has moved from being opaque to being clearer.

He, however, called on civil society organisations and the media to continue to scrutinise NNPC for more transparency. According to him, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), set up to manage resources in a way that meets the needs of present and future generations, is underfunded.

He stated that FRC could perform better. While reviewing the GIFT policy brief, Adigun opined that proper funding would enable the FRC to perform its mandate in enforcing provisions on fiscal responsibility and macro-economic stability.

Executive Director of OrderPaper Nigeria, Oke Epia, said PIA entrenched the perceived closed character of the petroleum industry by imposing certain ouster clauses that unfortunately impact public finance managers and entities like the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) in providing oversight on the sector. According to him, while PIA has several good initiatives, there are limitations regarding revenue mobilization into the central pool of government.

He also said the law had serious implications for the public finances of the federation. He also stated that the policy brief,‘ Mainstreaming Fiscal Responsibility in Nigeria’s Petroleum Sector,’ would address some of the loopholes in the PIA and dissect its responses to fiscal responsibility issues. Epia said the brief would examine extant fiscal responsibility instruments, especially as they relate to the petroleum sector in Nigeria.

He added that it would also assess the exceptions granted to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the NNPC. He said the outcome of the brief would increase revenue remittances to government coffers by state entities, promote efficient and effective service delivery by the government and will reduce corruption in the sector.

He stated that the brief was conducted by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative (AI) and its Partners in the GIFT project including Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), HipCity Innovation Centre, CLICE Foundation and the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS). Epia said: “This is because the sector is not only the mainstay of the economy and major foreign exchange earner but also the pivot upon which diversification and economic growth and development should stand.

