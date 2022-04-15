Metro & Crime

Professor Ayakoroma appointed DVC Academic, UAT

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), Bayelsa State, has announced the immediate past Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Abuja-FCT, Professor Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, as his choice for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), of the University.
The appointment came as the tenure of the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin.) of the university, Professor Iwekumo Agbozu, has served out his two terms of two years each.
Making the announcement on Monday at an Extra-Ordinary Senate Meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said that the appointment, which is subject to ratification by the Governing Council of UAT, was vital as a lot of work needed to be done to improve the academic fortunes of the university, adding that he was confident that the new DVC will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his duties.
Responding, Professor Ayakoroma, assured that he will contribute his quota to add value to the management of the university, adding that the first task was improving the visibility to the university to ensure that there is significant increase in admission.
Until his new appointment, Professor Ayakoroma was the Head, Department of Theatre Arts, UAT. He is former Executive Director, Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture; and former Coordinator, Postgraduate Programme, Institute of Development Communication (ISDEVCOM) as well as the Department of Theatre & Cultural Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Makinde, Abiodun meet over insecurity in Ogun, Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta     Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, are currently meeting in Abeokuta over rising cases of insecurity in both states. The two governors are in a closed-door meeting with heads of various security agencies in both states in an effort to find solutions to kidnappings, […]
Metro & Crime

World-Safety Day: Sanwo-Olu, experts move on safety of 22m Lagosians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As the world continues to grapple over the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered lifestyles globally, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to embark on development of strategies towards ensuring safety of estimated 22 million Lagosians. The governor, had on several occasions, remarked that the pandemic had […]
Metro & Crime

We’ve been abandoned, Bayelsa flood victims cry out

Posted on Author Reporter

*We’re working on something, says govt Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa People displaced by flooding at the weekend complained about the inability of the Bayelsa State government to house them in Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. They also complained that the state government has not provided them with relief materials to ease their suffering disclosing that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica