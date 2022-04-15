Professor Ayakoroma appointed DVC Academic, UAT

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), Bayelsa State, has announced the immediate past Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Abuja-FCT, Professor Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, as his choice for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), of the University.

The appointment came as the tenure of the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin.) of the university, Professor Iwekumo Agbozu, has served out his two terms of two years each.

Making the announcement on Monday at an Extra-Ordinary Senate Meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said that the appointment, which is subject to ratification by the Governing Council of UAT, was vital as a lot of work needed to be done to improve the academic fortunes of the university, adding that he was confident that the new DVC will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his duties.

Responding, Professor Ayakoroma, assured that he will contribute his quota to add value to the management of the university, adding that the first task was improving the visibility to the university to ensure that there is significant increase in admission.

Until his new appointment, Professor Ayakoroma was the Head, Department of Theatre Arts, UAT. He is former Executive Director, Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture; and former Coordinator, Postgraduate Programme, Institute of Development Communication (ISDEVCOM) as well as the Department of Theatre & Cultural Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

