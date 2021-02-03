News

Professor Kanu Anthony, OSA to deliver Tansian University Maiden Inaugural Lecture

Professor Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, a priest of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria would deliver the Maiden Inaugural Lecture of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, which will hold on February 18, 2021 at the University Arena by 10am on the theme, Igwebuike: An Operative Condition of African Philosophy, Religion and Culture- Towards a thermodynamic transformative ontology. In a brief released to Afrikanwatch Network during the week by a close ally of the News outfit from the University, noted that, the emergence of the renowned Catholic Priest cum academic, Prof. Kanu for the maiden inaugural lecture of the university became necessary owing to his giant strides and works as a great African thinker with global exposure and experiences.

Prof. Kanu will become the first Professor of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, the first Professor of the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences and in fact, the first Professor of Tansian University to deliver a Professorial Inaugural Lecture, which is a great honour and pride. During this lecture, he would be unveiling an Igbo-African operative condition of reality while showcasing to the academic community of inquiry, the substance of his work and specialization.

The inaugural lecture would be hosted by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eugene Okoye Nwadialor while the Special Guest of Honour is, Very Rev. Msgr. Prof. J. B Akam, who is the founder/ Chancellor of this great institution of learning. Other guests will be expected, while the Presidential Task Force Covid-19 protocols as laid down by NCDC will be strictly adhered to.

