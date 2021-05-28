News Top Stories

Profile of the new COAS

Born on January 5, 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Maj Gen Yahaya started his cadet training on September 27, 1985, and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on 22 September,1990.

The senior officer has held several appointments at the Staff, Instructional and Command levels. Notable among the appointments, according to a release from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), are: Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards Brigade, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield. The infantry officer also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Commander, Headquarters 4 Brigade and 29 Task Force Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya). He was also Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters, Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

He is a holder of several honours and awards, some of which include, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff course (Dagger), National Defence- Course (Chile), Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee Medal. He is happily married and blessed with children.

