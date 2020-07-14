News

Profiling Omagbemi, unique Nigerian musician who is also a thriving entrepreneur

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

Many musicians are happy just creating music and enjoying the lifestyle that being a famous musician provides. However, a lot of pop, rap & rock stars have interests beyond music, including a passion for entrepreneurship.

Born, Wisdom Omatoritsero Omagbemi, is one of those impressive musician-entrepreneurs who has made a name for himself in the music business, first as a producer and then as a trap solo artist.
Since achieving success, Omagbemi has taken his career in his own hand and created an entrepreneurial empire that has sprung forth from his own creativity and hard work.

The 25-year-old who hails from Warri/ Sapelle in Delta State attended the Agbharo Grammar school where he completed his primary education and went on to attend the Delta State Technical College before embarking on his music career. He is indeed one of those artists who believes that being good in business is the most fascinating kind of art.

Known for his music as well as his entrepreneurial strides, Omagbemi is said to have toed the path of his father who is also an entrepreneur based in South Africa. He made his first entry into the business world with a partnership deal with Chat2Cars – A registered automotive venture in South Africa that provides a platform where both car dealers /private (sellers) and car buyers find a middle ground to transact easily.

Being a natural business person, Omagbemi is also known for his progressive attitude towards producing trap music. He fell in love with music a tender age of 13 and has since recorded mainstream success while operating privately

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Naira slides to N465/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira weakened further to N465 per dollar on the parallel market yesterday from N463/$1 on Thursday. The last time the exchange rate traded at close to N465/$1 on the parallel market was in March 2017. However, it yesterday closed at N387 per dollar from N386.13/$1 earlier in the day at the Investors and Exporters’ […]
News

15-year-old girl gang-raped in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld), was yesterday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke , Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]
News

Magu: Malami’s memo exposes hypocrisy in Buhari’s govt – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled the Presidency over the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, accusing the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, of financial scam. The party said the memo further exposed the corruption, deception and hypocrisy in President Muhammadu Buhari’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: