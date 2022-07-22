Profit-taking drags down NGX ASI by 0.12%

Sustained profittaking in shares of International Breweries (-9.17 per cent), Sterling Bank (-2.60 per cent), UBN (-1.92 per cent), FBNH (-0.89 per cent), and UBA (0.68 per cent) saw the Nigerian stock market All-Share Index dropping further by 0.12 per cent. The year-to-date return stood higher by 22.17 per cent. The market breadth closed negative at a 1.69- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. INTBREW (-9.17 per cent) led 21 others on the losers’ list, while MULTIVERSE (+9.55 per cent) topped 12 others on the gainers’ table. Market activity was weak as the value of stocks traded dipped by 36.23 per cent to 151.94 million units of shares valued at N2.16 billion in 3,814 deals.
Related Articles
For Africa to reach its potentials, rich have to help many out of poverty – Xolane Ndhlovu
Billionaire entrepreneur, Xolane Ndhlovu, is one man whose name is gradually dominating Africa’s philanthropy space. His effort in helping the needy cuts across promoting education and eradicating poverty on African continent. He stated that for Africa to reach its potentials, the rich would have to lend a helping hand to lift many out of […]
Okumu: Spotify’ll provide digital music with low data
Phiona Okumu is the Head of Music, sub-Saharan Africa at Spotify, a global online audio streaming subscription service. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, she speaks on the company’s launch in Nigeria and its plans for the market. Excerpts: Spotify is new to Nigeria. How has the journey been since your launch? It has been […]
Border reopening amid ban on food import
Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that the country’s land borders be reopened for businesses, the Federal Government has insisted that the ban on importation of poultry products, rice and other agric products remains in force, just as Nigerian farmers have commended government for the decision. TAIWO HASSAN reports The much talked about land […]
