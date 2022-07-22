nngx
Profit-taking drags down NGX ASI by 0.12%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Sustained profittaking in shares of International Breweries (-9.17 per cent), Sterling Bank (-2.60 per cent), UBN (-1.92 per cent), FBNH (-0.89 per cent), and UBA (0.68 per cent) saw the Nigerian stock market All-Share Index dropping further by 0.12 per cent. The year-to-date return stood higher by 22.17 per cent. The market breadth closed negative at a 1.69- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. INTBREW (-9.17 per cent) led 21 others on the losers’ list, while MULTIVERSE (+9.55 per cent) topped 12 others on the gainers’ table. Market activity was weak as the value of stocks traded dipped by 36.23 per cent to 151.94 million units of shares valued at N2.16 billion in 3,814 deals.

 

