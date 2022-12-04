Programmed by authentic knowledge

Text: (Colossians 1:9) For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding. The word “knowledge” in the underlined phrase above is “Epignosis” in (Greek), which means accurate, complete, and exact knowledge.

So, to be filled with the knowledge of God’s will, meaning your spirit is Programmed by the full, accurate knowledge of His will. In computer language, programming refers to a series of instructions that can be interpreted and executed by a computer. Now, the word of God is a series of revelation and instructions that can be interpreted and executed by your spirit.

If the Word can be sufficiently introduced and engrafted into your spirit, your spirit can interpret and execute the word, delivering to you the way of life that’s consistent with God’s perfect will and purpose. This is the reason for the teaching of God’s Word ; it’s so your spirit can be Programmed by accurate knowledge, so you can be all that God has destined you to be. (Colossians 3:16) says .”Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom…”

When your spirit is Programmed by the definite knowledge of God’s Word, your faith will not buckle in the hour of crisis; you will always prevail against the adversities of life. Keep growing in the knowledge of God’s Word. Become so hungry for the Word that it makes no difference what subject you are studying or is being taught, it gets your attention, and arrests your interest. There’re no vain subjects in the Word of God. God’s Word never returns to Him void, but reproduces what it talks about in your life.

Apostle Peter was in the service were Jesus thought the Word, after the teaching of Jesus, He told Peter to go and catch some fish from where he failed before, Peter said nevertheless at your Word, I will, when he did, he saw miracle he has never seen before in his life, (Luke 5:5), Peter knew how accurate the Word of God is.

The Centurion man to Jesus speak the Word only my servant will be healed, the Soldier knows how the word of authority is, “(Matthew 8:8)” the Word of God is authentic, definite and accurate. You may be in a service, and the teacher is teaching what you might not consider to be an exciting subject; pay attention, and receive the Word with faith and meekness in to your spirit.

Your spirit, at such times, is being Programmed with the Word for the days ahead, such that in the day of trouble, you will act in line with the Word. The day will come when you will need that Word, and all you’d have to do would be to pull it out from the reservoir of your spirit.

Never a time in the history of the world rain came down from heaven and return back, so is the Word of God, when it comes out, it’s never return without fulfillment, from now on, “Go believing the Word of God” stay with the Word of God, you will always be blessed. Shalom!

