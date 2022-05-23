Progress wins Nigerian Idol 7, gets N100m grand prize

Progress has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol season 7 music reality TV show. He defeated Zadok in the show finale.

According to the show host, IK Osakioduwa, over 45 million votes were recorded for the finale while over 200 million votes were recorded in the nine weeks of the programme.

The finale of the competition, which started in February 2022, was hosted by media personality, IK with superstar singer Simi, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika and world acclaimed superstar, D’Banj as judges.

Progress’ win sees him getting a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks.

The winner will also get to record an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

This is coming nine weeks after the show kicked off with 12 contestants, the talents had to battle for the first spot.

At the finale were applauding performances from the judges and individual performances from D’Banj, Simi, Pheels, and the top two contestants – Progress and Zadok.

A performance by D’Banj and the last two talents, Zadok and Progress, performed one of his songs entitled Got my answers.

 

