Progressive youths applaud Senate Minority leader over Armed Forces Bill

A group, Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), has commended the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on his sponsorship of a bill for an act to establish the Armed Forces Commission Bill, saying the development has further projected the patriotic disposition of the top ranking legislator.
The bill,  according to the youths, which is coming at a time of worsening insecurity across the country, deserves all the support needed for its eventual passage into law.
This was as the young Nigerians regretted the fate that befell the bill, even as they expressed optimism that reason and value-judgement will prevail at the end of the day.
However, they have advised the lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District to, without further delay, subject the laudable endeavour to more legislative work and consultations, with a view to returning it to the red chamber, for possible passage.
In a statement signed by their National President, Dr Chijioke Uba, and National Secretary, Mrs Ngozi  Anosike, the progressive youths warned against further frustration of the bill, which it argued, will cure the imbalance that has characterised the security arrangement in the country.
While calling on stakeholders in the security sector, including non-governmental and civil society organisations, religious groups, as well as security experts to rally behind what they described as “fine piece of legislative intervention, the coalition vowed to expose the motive underpinning the action of those opposing it.
Members of the coalition claimed that with the creation of an Armed Forces Commission, the federal character principle, which stipulates balancing in sensitive appointments such as Service Chiefs, will be strictly adhered to.
While this lasts, the worldwide Igbo youth group has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the urgent and compelling need to review the “lopsided” appointment of Service Chiefs, which saw the non-consideration of officers from the South East; a trend the coalition said has continued since 2015.
In the estimation of the youths, President Buhari could use the opportunity of the anticipated review of appointments, to bridge the trust deficit that exists among Ndigbo, who perceive his administration as anti-South East – rightly or wrongly.
They noted, with reservation, the fact that, while prominent Igbo sons and daughters have continued to denounce the outlawed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the federal government has not demonstrate sufficient good faith, as a sign of reciprocation.
If anything, the Igbo youths established a nexus between Abaribe’s outing and the fidelity of Ndigbo to the Nigerian project, which they maintained, deserved applause.

