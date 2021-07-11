Prohibiting electronic transmission of results, bad omen for 2023 –Nwadishi

The amendment of the Electoral Act has generated a lot of controversies and apprehension in the polity following allegations of some attempts to manipulate and mutilate the document. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Faith Nwadishi, examines the exercise and other critical issues in the polity

The Independent National Electoral Commission recently commenced the online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country. What is your view on the exercise?

It is a good development since it is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, particularly Sections 9 to 24. The exercise is actually a continuation of the reforms which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started in 2017 in fulfilment of its promises to Nigerians.

We at the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) are delighted that INEC kept to its promise of commencing this exercise as proposed and on schedule. I recall that following the creation of additional polling units in Nigeria, INEC held several stakeholder’s meetings to keep us abreast of other activities that would follow in preparation for the 2023 General Elections and other off-season elections.

What do you think the average Nigerian stands to gain from the process?

I believe that flagging off the CVR using the improved technology developed by the ICT department of INEC is designed to make voter registration seamless through the online portal. It is novel and will enable Nigerians of voting age, those who might have lost their voters card and those wishing to transfer their voting points, to register at their convenience.

I understand that provision has also been made for those who may not have access to internet to register through the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), a mobile devise to be operated within local communities at scheduled dates.

As an organisation monitoring the exercise, how has it fared so far?

Well, early reports indicate that the portal is up and running. People can easily log on to it following the instructions and user manuals as deployed by INEC. We’re therefore, calling on eligible Nigerians especially, the youth who are just turning 18 years of age and those who have not registered to do so as it is their civic right and duty.

We commend INEC for daring to take another leap towards making elections better in Nigeria through technology. We call on Nigerians and all stakeholders to support INEC in this onerous task of making our democracy work.

What do you think about the alleged plot to manipulate the Electoral Act to delete electronic transmission of results?

We’re concerned about the reports that the National Assembly is about to pass a revised Electoral Bill neglecting citizen’s inputs for free, fair, and credible elections.

We are concerned that several clauses in this bill may stifle the provisions envisioned by individuals and their expectations. Laws are made in the interest and benefit of the people and not for those in power. The proclivity of our elected representatives to represent their personal interests rather than our collective interests justifies the alarm raised by civil society and concerned Nigerians.

Our major concern is that while there is an apparent improvement in the new provision in Section 50 by allowing INEC to conduct electronic voting, the provision not to transmit the same result electronically negates; the gains made from the Edo and Ondo States 2020 governorship elections and other bye or rerun elections thereafter.

In those two governorship elections, the use of the election result viewing portal was plausible and therefore increased citizens confidence in the electoral process and integrity of results.

The transmission of results electronically, also reduced the cost of manual collation and the attendant risks. In the face of these advantages, we do not see the wisdom in trying to exclude electronic transmission of results from the bill under whatever guise.

What is your take on the increase in the amount of money a candidate could spend in an election?

Honestly, we are amazed at the move by members of the National Assembly to increase election campaign expenses by 1500 per cent in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. I think that increasing the benchmarks for campaign funds at a period when citizens are clamouring for lowering the influence of money in the electoral process, portrays our lawmakers as people who are not in tune with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians. Our elections are already highly monetised and raising the ceiling for campaign expenses at this time would only make matters worse, it means our women and young persons would be effectively disenfranchised as the campaigns would be affordable by only the rich. This provision, will inadvertently promote vote trading during elections and make political offices accessible to only the rich. We are worried that the National Assembly seems to be more interested in reforms that will benefit them instead of improving our elections and the integrity of the electoral process across the entire electoral value chain. The members of the National Assembly are accountable to Nigerians and therefore, the aspirations and wishes of Nigerians must be subsumed under any parochial or selfish interest.

What do you have to say about the powers of INEC to checkmate the manipulation of elections in the field?

I am not comfortable with the provisions in Section 65 (1) where it is stated that the decision of the Returning Officer shall be final on any question arising from or relating to unmarked ballot paper, rejected ballot paper and declaration of scores of candidates and the return of a candidate. The provision further states that the decision of the Returning officer under subsection (1) may be reviewed by Election Tribunal or Court of competent jurisdiction in an election petition proceeding under this bill. In our view, this provision strips INEC of the powers to intervene in the process of result declaration in cases where results are declared under duress or through any other fraudulent manner. We think that INEC should be allowed to review declarations of results that negates free, fair and transparent process. A situation in which politicians force returning officers or corrupt returning officers declare results that are devoid of transparency and integrity does not augur well for electoral credibility and democracy in Nigeria.

In a nutshell, we are in support of having a strong INEC that will conduct free, fair and credible elections that will stand the test of time. In making laws, the National Assembly must not be seen as sabotaging the efforts of the Election Management Board by making laws that are retrogressive, unproductive, negative and retards the growth of democracy.

The passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly has triggered a lot of reactions. What is your view on the bill?

It is interesting that after many years of waiting and going back and forth, the National Assembly has passed the bill. You may recall that the Bill was passed by the last Assembly without assent by the President, necessitating a review of the Bill and it was represented to the current National Assembly by the executive.

We at the Centre for Transparency Advocacy congratulate Nigerians especially, the civil society, media, host communities and donor agencies that gave their support to the processes leading to the achievement of this result. It is a positive step towards having a reformed petroleum industry.

Are there specific areas of interest to you in the bill?

Generally, we are happy that sections, 83, 104 to 108 of the new Bill (the House of Representatives version) makes provisions for contract transparency, disclosure and outlaws gas flaring. It also provides five per cent operational cost for host communities.

However, the bill did not take cognizance of gender. In fact, we have observed that not a single word of gender was mentioned in the bill. However, the word women was mentioned once in relation to host community needs assessment.

Section 104 of the Bill makes gas flaring an offence except in the case of emergency exemption granted by the Commission or for an acceptable safety practice.

Offenders are liable to a fine and the fine will be used for investment in midstream gas infrastructure within the host community on which the penalties are levied. Unfortunately, host communities are still held responsible for any kind of sabotage to oil facilities.

Now that the bill has been passed, what next?

The first hurdle has been crossed, we expect the leadership of both arms of the National Assembly to quickly harmonize their versions of the bill they just passed and send same to the President for his assent. In the same manner, we charge the President to assent to the bill as soon as it comes to his desk in fulfillment of his electoral promise to Nigerians that he will be committed to a better managed petroleum sector in the countr.

I also call on citizens and the civil society not to rest on their oars until this twentyyear struggle to get the PIB into law is concluded. We all need to serve as watchdogs by monitoring the implementation of the provisions of the bill as soon as it is signed into law.

Like this: Like Loading...