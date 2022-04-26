Project 55 Africa organises leadership summit for MAPOLY students, staff

A US-based capacity development and value based leadership organisation, Project 55 Africa, will tomorrow train students and staffers of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, on transformational leadership.

Founder, Project 55 Africa, Mr. Ade Adeyemi, who made this known in a statement said, the organisation is organising the summit for undergraduates, academic and non – academic staff of the institution.

He said: “Our mission is to transform Africa one person at a time and this closely aligns with that of John C. Maxwell, the world-renowned leadership guru and author of about 100 books on leadership and values transformation, whose vision is to transform leadership in every country in the world.

“We want to launch our African countries transformational journey at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere campus, Abeokuta taking the entire faculty and students on a journey that will drastically transform the culture of the institution, and values of our future leaders.”

In 2015, John Maxwell devised a formula to transform countries by bringing together leaders of all eight spheres of influence around Transformation Tables. Mr Ade Adeyemi further explained that, “transformation tables are: values-based leadership development lessons, designed to encourage self-reflection and consistent action. They are 6 weeks long, one lesson each week.

Each table lesson lasts one hour. “We at Project 55 Africa believe that transformation happens one person at a time, and also that transformed people transform communities.

“As we embark on launching this transformational journey in Africa, we respectfully ask that Moshood Abiola Polytechnic host our very first value transformational workshop on Wednesday, April 27.”

Speaking in the same vein National President, MAPOLY, Alumni Association, Pastor Ezekiel Obasanya said: “The transformation leadership Summit is in conjunction with the Alumni Association and the dynamic management led by the Rector, MAPOLY, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji, is apt, timely and significant to transform our society.

“The Summit is expected to be attended by High Commissioner of the African Union (AU), Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Prof Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu, distinguished leaders of all eight spheres of influence in Ogun State, leaders of service clubs and organisations, MAPOLY students, faculty and members of the public will start the institutions week 1 of 12 on the transformation journey.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...