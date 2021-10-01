Metro & Crime

Project delivery: ADF hails Akpabio’s ingenuity

Posted on Author Reporter

…expresses gratitude to President Buhari, others

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A renowned social political group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has again risen to applaud the performance of its Grand Leader and Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio for demonstrating exceptional commitment to the building of national assets.

ADF in a press statement, endorsed by its Director General Rt.Hon (Obongemem) Ekperikpe Ekpo on behalf of the Forum and made available to journalists, acknowledged that Senator Akpabio has taken his serial knack for service delivery to the Niger Delta ministry and NDDC.

According to Ekpo, a former Member of House of Representatives, in the press statement said: “It is an indubitable truth that since his advent as the supervising Minister of NDDC, things have begun to change in the Niger Delta region for good.

“The commissioning of the Commission’s Headquarters on March 11, 2021 after 26 years of drudgery signalled the beginning of the turn-around in the region through the instrumentality of the envisioned new NDDC.

“The official commissioning of Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Special Protection Unit, Base 6, Omagwa, Rivers State on September 28, 2021 is a second level which adds to Senator Akpabio’s sense of dedication and genuine commitment to the building of national assets.”

ADF while expressing satisfaction with the performance posted by its Grand Leader prayed God to grant him the strength, wisdom, courage and opportunity to bring more uncommon transformation to the Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

In the same vein, ADF has expressed deep sense of gratitude to  President Muhammadu Buhari for the unremitting passion he has shown in the development of Niger Delta and its people.

The Group noted with joy the commitment Mr. President has demonstrated in ensuring the completion of the Forensic Audit and his pledge to implement the report of the audit to return the Commission to the path of probity and commitment to its founding ideals describing it as actions that would rewrite the narrative of the region.

They also appreciate the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for always proving beyond any ray of doubt that he is a friend of Niger Delta describing him as a brother and a good neighbour of Niger Deltans.

Reporter

Metro & Crime

Suspected drug addict beats father to death

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

A 21-year-old suspected drug addict, Muhammed Yusuf, on Wednesday, evening, allegedly beat his fatherto death in Kogi State.The incident happened at the back of St Mary Primary School in Lokoja, the state capital. Thedeceased, identifiedas Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, was in his late 70’s. It was gathered that the suspect, a secondary school leaver, had vehemently […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 22, arraigned in Ibadan for having sex with pig

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

A 22- year-old piggery attendant, Ayokunbi Olaniyi, was arraigned Tuesday before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig owned by his employer. Upon being arrested in connection with the unnatural crime, the police charged Olaniyi, who resides in Elewi-Odo area of Iwo Road, Ibadan, and charged him with a one-count […]
Metro & Crime

Engagement of youths will reduce conflicts – NGO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, (FPHCM) has identified gainful engagement of youths as one of the major ways to reduce, if not bring to an end to the conflicts witnessed in some parts of the country. To this end, a communiqué jointly signed by Maggi Tsokwa and Miss Kerkebe Ibrahim at the end […]

