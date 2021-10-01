Project delivery: ADF hails Akpabio’s ingenuity

…expresses gratitude to President Buhari, others

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A renowned social political group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has again risen to applaud the performance of its Grand Leader and Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio for demonstrating exceptional commitment to the building of national assets.

ADF in a press statement, endorsed by its Director General Rt.Hon (Obongemem) Ekperikpe Ekpo on behalf of the Forum and made available to journalists, acknowledged that Senator Akpabio has taken his serial knack for service delivery to the Niger Delta ministry and NDDC.

According to Ekpo, a former Member of House of Representatives, in the press statement said: “It is an indubitable truth that since his advent as the supervising Minister of NDDC, things have begun to change in the Niger Delta region for good.

“The commissioning of the Commission’s Headquarters on March 11, 2021 after 26 years of drudgery signalled the beginning of the turn-around in the region through the instrumentality of the envisioned new NDDC.

“The official commissioning of Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Special Protection Unit, Base 6, Omagwa, Rivers State on September 28, 2021 is a second level which adds to Senator Akpabio’s sense of dedication and genuine commitment to the building of national assets.”

ADF while expressing satisfaction with the performance posted by its Grand Leader prayed God to grant him the strength, wisdom, courage and opportunity to bring more uncommon transformation to the Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

In the same vein, ADF has expressed deep sense of gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the unremitting passion he has shown in the development of Niger Delta and its people.

The Group noted with joy the commitment Mr. President has demonstrated in ensuring the completion of the Forensic Audit and his pledge to implement the report of the audit to return the Commission to the path of probity and commitment to its founding ideals describing it as actions that would rewrite the narrative of the region.

They also appreciate the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for always proving beyond any ray of doubt that he is a friend of Niger Delta describing him as a brother and a good neighbour of Niger Deltans.

