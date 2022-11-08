Project failures: Managers seek FG’s support

The Project Management Institute (PMI) Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to partner with the body to end project failures in private and public sectors in the country.

Speaking at its conference in Lagos with the theme, ‘Resolving Project Failure Issues in the Public and Private Sectors, the chapter president of PMI, Paul Omugbe, said the body is determined to resolve the issues of project failures in both the private and public sectors in Nigeria.

Omugbe said, “You cannot be a project manager if you are not certified but what we have in Nigeria is that we have had people who have run projects for 15 years but they are not certified. It makes a difference when someone is certified. For us, we need to push it out there for people to be more certified and to be honest with we have very few certified project managers in Nigeria.

“One good thing is to get people to be members of PMI. The good thing about PMI is that you can be a member before you become a credential holder. What it means is that PMI gives you a platform to be a member and access to all the resources that will make you a good project manager even before you pass your exams. So, membership is the first step. We are not regulators but we advocate for best practices because we don’t say you must do something. We only give you the blueprint on how a project should be run and it is up to the government to implement the blueprint.”

On his part, the group head of risk management and project monitoring Access Bank, Dr Edmund Otaigbe, who delivered a paper at the conference, said more than 56,000 projects have failed in Nigeria in the last 20 years.

Otaigbe said the project failures were worth over N12 trillion. He noted that the failure is coming mainly from a lack of continuity and a lack of project management practices.

“Even the project objectives for several of these projects do not have enough buy-in. So, when you have a project where the concept behind it has an altruistic objective and you have people not wanting to key into it and even after successive administrations come in they feel that this project was only to satisfy the means of the preceding administration and so they don’t want to complete it.

“I think that where the project objective is resounding and it shows futurist intentions, every successive administration will look forward to completing that project because they will take the pride that the project was started but in their own time the project was completed. I also feel that the idea of different professions not embracing project management as a skill is also affecting project delivery.

“Project management cut across all fields of endeavour whether, in banking, engineering, information technology, or health sector, everybody needs that skill and the charge from this meeting today is that different coordinating bodies should accept PMI and bring PMI as a required certification for people to be chartered. I think we should try that within the private and public sectors.”

While the vice president of PMI membership and Outreach, Gbolahan Pearl Oyelakin, said there are many projects being implemented across the country in different sectors but many of the handlers are not PMI certified.

He said projects have a way of impacting on the lives of the people either economically or the kind of benefit the projects are expected to deliver. “But the experience we had in recently is that these projects have not delivered on the set targets to the people, so we want to rally conversation around this to ensure that we find a way of proffering solutions.

“As professionals and project managers we want to ensure that we come up with solutions whereby we can help the government in the public sector and also private individuals and organizations in ensuring that when they execute projects they achieve success on the project.”

