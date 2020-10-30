News

Project Management helped me build my business says Vanilla Vogue CEO

Vanilla Vogue CEO, Tolu Akinsanmi says that her background in Project management helped her build her business properly.

In an interview she talks about the challenges experienced with finding the right technology to support the ecommerce business.

In her words, “I had no special training, I did lots of research though, plus a background in project management also helped.”

Tolu has a first degree from the University of Ilorin and a Masters at the University of Sussex UK. She has also worked in different professional capacities in the UK as a Project manager in Financial, Fintech and Software industries.

Vanilla Vogue currently caters to markets in Europe, North America, Australia and parts of Asia.

Tolu says she designed the Vanilla Vogue woman to be a normal woman with style and panache.

She also encourages more youths to utilise their skills in creating the life that they want through entrepreneurship, while looking for their dream job.

Her advice, “take the bull by its horns, build the skills they need and start businesses that will create multiple income streams. There is a saying that “If nobody is giving you a sit at the table, then build your own table.”

Over the next ten years, the owner hopes that the business will become a game changer and a global name in the fashion industry.

