Project Tour: Kalu feels pulse of Abia North constituents ahead of 2023 budget

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the Abia North Senatorial Project Report Tour recently embarked on by the senator representing the district at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to interact with his constituents with a view to identify their needs for input in the 2023 budget

It is naturally trite to test the waters before a major contest. Unless one is a pretender, any serious contest is preceded by a thorough spade work. So, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s recent tour of Abia North Senatorial District is primarily to soften the ground for campaigns for the 2023 elections soon to commence. Kalu has been in the Red Chambers for Abia North since 2019. His representation has unarguably marked a significant departure from the hitherto unproductive representation the people were used to. Therefore, as 2023 beckons, it becomes imperative to evaluate and appraise the work done in the past three years and its impact on the people.

As a grassroots politician, Kalu decided to utilize the Senate recess period to meet with his constituents in the five local government areas of Abia North. In each of the wards, he was hailed as the best thing to ever happen to them as far as political representation is concerned. Judging by the quantum of infrastructural and human capacity initiative attracted to the district, Kalu is to the constituents an excellent bargain. Aside the individual empowerment items such as motorcycles, hairdressing/ barbing kits, sewing machines and cash, Kalu had touched every local government area and community with either road rehabilitation or water borehole, civic center, schools renovation and furniture and electricity.

In political negotiations today, it is better to have ongoing projects or projects at various levels of completion than to make excuses for failure. On this premise, Kalu is going to the 2023 contest with nothing to lose sleep over. The Senate Chief Whip on Tuesday proceeded on an assessment tour to Ohafia and Bende Local Government Areas as he intensified his mid-term constituency report town hall meetings initiated to assert the impact of his legislative task within three years as a first time senator since his election in 2019. Kalu engaged hundreds of interest groups across party lines assembled at their various wards to inform the former governor on the impact of his legislative representation and also share with him their needs.

At Bende Local Government Area, Kalu met with constituents drawn from Ozuitem, Uzuoakoli and Lohum Bende, while at Ohafia he met with electorate from Amaeke, Agborji, Amaogudu wards all in Abiriba community. The people converged at the palace of their monarch, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, where the senator addressed them. He told the people, like in other wards that he decided not rest in the ongoing Senate recess but rather use the opportunity to visit each community to understand how impactful his tenure has been. He explained: “My objective is to present to you my report card of what you sent me to do with your votes at the Senate in 2019. I am not here to campaign but to present my legislative scorecard with regards to the facilitation of public utilities, bills, motions and human empowerment.”

Kalu disclosed that as provided in the 2022 budget six more roads and three more schools would be built in the community by September. On security complaints laid by the traditional rulers, Kalu reiterated his earlier position that criminality and forest habitation by groups and individuals must stop. The disbursement of educational support materials to students was also acknowledged by the Enachioken even as the monarch appealed to Kalu to intervene over a botched disbursement explaining that the personnel sent to supervise the distribution directed them to come to far away Umuahia to collect the items. The people also drew Kalu’s attention to gully erosion on the Umuahia- Arochukwu road. On security, HRM Ogbu supported Kalu’s call for the deployment of security apparatus to smoke out kidnappers and other criminals harbouring in the community’s forest.

Kalu also hinted them of the plan to establish a palm oil processing factory at Agborji, Abiriba in the coming weeks just as he informed Amaogudu community to expect two roads among the six new roads to be constructed in Abiriba as captured in the 2022 bugdet. At Ozuitem ward, elders, youths, party leaders and stakeholders acknowledged the construction of the Mba-Umuobasiukwu (Ogboko) road. Speaking on behalf of the community, Comrade Abraham Idika recalled Senator Kalu’s works in the community as governor and appreciated him for the construction of the Item-Igbere, Obuofia Isiegbu- Amankwu-Mba-Mgbele-Ndiobu Ozuitem-Bende road, which stopped at Nzerem Ogboko.

Idika requested for the extension of the Mba-Umuobasiukwu road, noting that the road is the shortest route from Item, Igbere, Abiriba and others to Umuahia. The need to rehabilitate the community school and the Amagbo- Elugwumba road was also presented to Senator Kalu. Among the stakeholders, who received Kalu and his entourage were the Youth Leader, Mr. Emeka Ota; Elder Chuks Ogbonna Eke and the President General of Umuobasi, Nwabueze Ogbonnaya. Elder Ogbonna appealed for the construction of the Amaeke- Isi Egbu road. His words: “If we are to rate you among all ;egislators both past and present, you are the number one because you have been a promise keeper, you have fulfilled almost all the pledges you made to us during the campaigns in 2019.

I assure you that just like in 2019, we shall ensure your victory in the entire 15 polling units in Ozuitem.” The legislative scorecard of the senator was also rated first by constituents of Uzuoakoli in Bende Local Government Area. In a speech by a stakeholder, Hon. Emenike Ekeleme, who listed infrastructural projects undertaken by the senator within three years to include the construction of Achi quarters road and Uzuoakoli internal roads.

Ekeleme, while stating other needs of the community, asked for additional facilitation of employment opportunities for indigent graduates. Kalu’s representation at the 9th Senate was described as an eye opener at Lohum also in Bende council as the people admitted that the Senate Chief Whip has made them to realise that legislators have the capacity to facilitate construction of key public utilities like roads as against the norm of sharing cash and sundry items like frying pans as empowerment tools. Highlighting Kalu’s achievements, they were particularly excited with the construction of Lodu Imenyi and Npka roads, which they declared had brought great relief and joy to them.

Kalu observed that the only existing government road in some of the wards were constructed under his administration as governor of Abia State, adding that in a democratic setting, both the elected and electorate are important and in need of one another. The locals who gathered in their numbers chanted solidarity songs in support of Kalu and his return bid to the Senate.

Kalu, on his part, thanked the people of Uzoakoli and Ozuitem for their support, which aided his winning of all the polling units during the 2019 elections. The Abia North senator was described as a “promise keeper” at Abam Ward in Arochukwu Local Government Area and Itumbauzo, Bende Ward 1 both in Bende Local Government Area during his town hall meetings with people.

At Idima Abam, Ohafor Ward 2,Ndi Oji Abam and Ozu Abam wards of Arochukwu, including Itumbauzo and Bende wards of Bende, Senator Kalu explained that projects in each community are being executed in phases in accordance with how they were included in the national budget from 2019 to 2022.

While he sought the understanding of the constituents, Kalu enumerated a list of key ongoing and completed projects he had facilitated to their respective wards. Speaking on behalf of the community, the President General of Itumbauzo Development Union, Mr. Daniel Iseh, expressed gratitude to Senator Kalu over ongoing construction of the Itumbauzo-Ntalakwu” road and which links the community with Akwa Ibom State. According to Iseh, the road is in fulfillment of the promise Kalu made to the community during the 2019 general election. “We all gathered here to thank you for the construction of Itumbauzo- Ntalakwu road, which you promised in 2019. Today, work has commenced on the road. This shows that you’re a promise keeper just like you were as governor of this state,” Iseh said. Earlier, Kalu reminded the gathering that his election to the Senate afforded him the opportunity to continue the construction of the Ntalakwu road, which was abandoned since he left as governor.

After the traditional homage at the palace of Ezeogo of Idima Abam, Chief Mba Kalu Ugbo, the senator proceeded to interact with the community at the Amaogudu community hall, where he was welcomed by Elder Bassey Okorie and Mr. Mike Onwuchekwa, the presidents general of Idima Abam and Atani Abam communities, respectively. During the interaction, the people lauded Senator Kalu for the construction of the Atani-NdiOji road.

They also appealed for the construction of the Idima-Abam road, which according to them, is in a terrible condition. On his arrival at Ndioji Abam, Kalu paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Prof. Sunday Kalu Okpi, who in turn appreciated Kalu for the nearly-completed Atani-Ndioji road. Speaking at all the wards in Abam, Senator Kalu assured the constituents that they will not be denied democratic dividends, stating that he is a working tool of God. “This road can never be the same; I’ll make sure it is better.

The road is not just for the community but for me and even my family members. I’ll make sure you get what is due for you at the Senate. As a senator, it is not my constitutional duty to build roads and other utilities but I’m taking it upon myself to do them because we need one another. “More is still expected from us. Other parts of the senatorial district are getting it, we have not forgotten your locality, we all have to be patient, the 9th Senate will present their last budget. If by God’s grace I return with your mandate, I will follow up in the 10th Senate. I am diligent in all my workings and I am disciplined,” Senator Kalu noted.

Defying the dusk, constituents of Bende Ward came out in a carnivallike atmosphere to receive Senator Kalu. At each of the wards, Kalu was accorded similar heroic reception with assurances of their commitment to ensure he returns to the Senate in 2023. As the project impact tour gradually drew its curtains, the Chief Whip of the Senate was accorded an impressive reception by his constituents at Igbere wards A and B. Kalu who hails from Igbere was given a grand reception at each of the two wards he visited to present his constituents with his legislative scorecard at the Senate. He had earlier being to Ugwueke, Ezeukwu and Ugwueke wards before heading back to his hometown to interact with his constituents at Igbere Ward A, Onu-Ibina and Igbere Ward B, Ohumola.

As Kalu arrived the venue of the town hall meeting flanked by his entourage, excited constituents from all age groups swarmed around him, with some dancing and chanting his praises. Though not a political campaign, it could be taken for one with the ambience of the venue lit up with music from the disk jockey and hundreds of Kalu’s kinsmen dressed in colourful attires bearing his pictures and slogans. At Igbere Ward, stakeholders present include Comrade A. Okorie, President General Igbere Welfare Union (IWU); Eze Joseph Ukaegbu traditional leader of Ibinaukwu Igbere; Eze Uwakwe Ugwueke of Amaofufe, Igbere; Eze Okorie Agbawa of Okafia Igbere and High Chief Sunday Okorie, Palace Secretary, Ibinaukwu Igbere. Addressing the gathering, Okorie said Kalu has given account of himself at the Senate in all ramifications based on projects and empowerment programmes he has facilitated for the community.

“We are proud to have you as our son and we shall remain solidly behind you in your political endeavours. Your projects in Abia North are enough to campaign for you as you have made us proud,” Okorie said. At Ohumola, Mr. Iheoma Maduekwe, a prominent youth leader, in his speech, furnished the community gathering with a list of projects facilitated to their community courtesy of the Senate Chief Whip.

He reiterated the commitment of the community to back Kalu’s 2023 political aspiration, while expressing their gratitude for his stewardship describing it as satisfactory. Amongst the projects listed by Kalu’s constituents include installation of 500KVA transformer, construction of rural road at Smart Ukoha Avenue, Igbere; construction of AVM Chukwu road, Amaeke Item; rehabilitation and maintenance of Ugwueke road, Item; construction of Bende township road, Bende; rehabilitation and maintenance of Zone 9 road, Bende; construction of Ama Agbanta road, Ugwueke; construction of Amankalu Umuobasi road, Igbere; construction of Elele road, Igbere; construction of Rev. Ekike Eme Educational centre, Onu Ibina and construction of community hall at Umuisi, among other projects. In an address, Kalu told his constituents that he decided to use the Senate recess to embark on the tour to ascertain the impact of his projects and their other needs. While appreciating them for their support and grand reception, Kalu reiterated his devotion to do more in the 2023 budget. The senator had earlier visited Isuikwuato and Umunneochi council areas and wards where he was received with thunderous applause.

