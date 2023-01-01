Projections, opinion polls don’t win elections –Shettima

Politics

The visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima to Kano State has indeed signified certain issues which some political elites are losing out after being neglected for their ages, our correspondent, MUHAMMAD KABIR, who was on the entourage, highlights some of these factors

 

The vice presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, who was in Kano on reaching-out visit as he described it, took time to meet one on one with some political and business elites to solicit for their supports for his party’s presidential contest come February 2023. At first, he went straight to the House of Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, a Minister of Labour and Productivity in the Olusegun Obasanjo government who is recuperating from serious sickness.

Gwadabe said: “This visit signified the fact that you people in the APC have a great concern and respect for elders who were in this cycle called politics, although even before the visit, Governor Ganduje, regardless of my political pedigree in the PDP, before now, because we are the founding fathers of the PDP, has been taking care of my medical trips to Egypt.”

Shettima also spoke well on Gwadabe, but on his position on ThisDay Newspaper Opinion Poll, Ranking them second after Atiku Abubakar, was quick to dismiss the poll describing it as a “deliberate bias that isn’t a reflection of reality on ground.” He said, “We are completely indifferent to the projection of some charlatans who know next to nothing about the political geography of Nigeria”.

ThisDay poll published on Tuesday had ranked the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of Senator Shettima’s principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February poll in Nigeria. Shettima said the projection was a “deliberately biased design by the organization to discredit Tinubu”, as he maintained that “APC is fully grounded with the reality of Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.”

The former Governor of Borno State further explained “We know the reality on ground and by God’s grace, we are going to win next year’s election.” The result of the poll projected Atiku to secure 25 per cent total votes in 23 states while Tinubu who was placed next is projected to get 25 per cent votes in 20 states across the country.

Shettima posited “It is incontestable that Asiwaju is the front runner in this contest, and for other contestants, their political arithmetic cannot add up and for ThisDay and other organizations projections, they are simply entitled to their own opinions.” He further said: “Elections are not conducted on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram platforms but in the nook and cranny of Nigeria and urban centers of the country.

So we are not bordered because we have faith with destiny and we are sure we are going to win the election by the grace of God”. About Kano’s First Cancer Center, Shettima said that Governor Ganduje of Kano State deserved encomium for building the hospital in northern Nigeria, adding that the Center will bring to an end medical tourism. Shettima described the construction of the ultramodern cancer center in Kano as great development that will benefit the people of the entire country and beyond.

The vice presidential candidate who was conducted around the Cancer Center by Governor Ganduje applauded the efforts and commitment of the governor for initiating and constructing the hospital. He advised other state governments to emulate the good gesture of Ganduje in the aspect of providing dividends of democracy to the electorates .

Dantata’s reminiscences To 91 years’ old renown business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, however, shocked everyone when he told Shettima that he no longer enjoy anything in his life because he is completely tired of life. He said: “Today among my entire family of brothers and sisters, I’m the only one that is still alive.

All of them have gone, and my friends whom we grew up together, I don’t think there are more than three of us left”. Dantata whose family name sprung centuries in the business cycle in West Africa told the visiting Shettima that life in itself could be boring when one realized that all of one’s contemporaries are no longer living. He explained that he has travelled to all the states in Nigeria and has made a lot of friends from his youthful age but could hardly identify 10 that are still alive.

“In fact, I am the only one left in my family living with grandchildren,” he added. Dantata requested anyone he has offended consciously or subconsciously to find a space in their hearts to forgive him as he has forgiven all those who offended him. The elder statesman expressed his profound gratitude to Shettima for the visit and prayed for sustainable peace and harmony in Nigeria. “May God not leave us with our efforts alone.

We pray for his continued guidance and protection,” he added. What Tanko Yakasai said to Shettima Alhaji Tanko Yakasai the former Presidential Aide to Late President Shehu Shagari, in a stylish endorsement of the APC Presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu, said, he has the feeling that Tinubu is the next President.

The elder statesman said, clearly Bola Tinubu candidature stands tall ahead of others because of his attributes and his efforts in reaching out to those that matter. He said, “For a long time, I nursed this feeling that Tinubu is the next President because I see in him a true Nigerian who believes in everybody regardless of his tribes or religion”.

Yakasai said the idea of reaching out to stakeholders in Nigeria affairs and not sending messages is what differentiates Tinubu from others, hoping that other politicians would emulate him. Whatever anybody says, during the APC

Vice Presidential Candidate visit to Kano, one thing stands out is that most of these elders are feeling serious neglect after serving their fatherland and only visit on one on one that would gladden their hearts and make them believe that they are still forces to reckon wit

 

