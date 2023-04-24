News

Projects concession to raise N180bn revenue – ICRC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), has said the approval of the concessioning of its two projects by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would attract N180 billion revenue to Nigeria. A statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Ifeanyi Nwoko, Acting Head, Media and Publicity, ICRC), said the projects included the Cassava Bio-mass and Bio-ethanol Value Chain and National Fire Detection And Alarm System (NAFDAS). Nwoko said the concessioning was to create wealth, reduce poverty, improve food security and nutrition, provide jobs and renewable energy, and reduce carbon footprint.

He said: “While the NAFDAS project will generate a total of N75 billion in the 15-year concession period, the cassava bio-ethanol value chain will generate a total revenue of N105 billion within the five-year concession period. “The cassava bioethanol value chain, which will be done on a pilot phase, aims to build a Bio-technology Industrial Park on a 20-hectare plot across 20 universities, academia and research and devel- opment institutes. “In the pilot phase, 5,000 special hybrid cassava (TME 419) stems will be planted per hectare, (totalling) 100,000 stems for the 20 hectares.” In addition, he said the project would supply organic fertiliser, boosters, conditioners, pre and post-emergent herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and knapsack sprayers. He said: “The project also seeks to double cassava production from the current 62 million tons to an output of no fewer than 120 million tons. “With improved tropical agro-ecology, bio-technology, intense mechanisation, and effective partnership resource mobilisation, Nigeria can double output to 120 million metric tons in five years.”

Nwoko said the key goal of the cassava-bioethanol pilot project was to demonstrate the efficacy of a private sector-led approach in promoting investment in renewable biomass and creating wealth. “Also in providing jobs, reducing poverty, improving food security and nutrition, providing renewable energy and reducing carbon footprint,” he said. Nwoko said the projecwas proposed to be financed with a grant from the Federal Government and Concessionaire investment totalling N11.9 billion. The ICRC spokesman said the revenue stream presented by the project includes sales of cassava stem, cassava flour, garri, starch, and Bioethanol. “Total revenue for the five-year concession period is N105,610,000,000,” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-Govs. Forum condemns deployment of Army

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

The Former Governors Forum has condemned the deployment of Army to quell the #EndSARS protest.   The Forum, which stated this yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Chairman, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State governor and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show statesmanship. […]
News

Ooni of Ife Visits Lagos-Based Cavista, Lauds Health Technology Solution Initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters

His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, recently visited the Lagos offices of Cavista Nigeria, and lauded its founder and chairman Niyi John Olajide for his strides in creating advanced technology as a tool for development and job creation. During the visit, the Ooni further stated that the giant strides […]
News

MERCY CHINWO SHUTS DOWN OMNISPORT STADIUM AT “GRAND EXCESS LOVE CONCERT” IN TOGO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On March 11th and 12th, 2023, fans of Nigerian gospel music sensation, Mercy Chinwo gathered at the Omnisport Stadium, Lome, Togo for the highly anticipated “Grand Excess Love” concert. The award-winning singer/songwriter who promised a night of praise and an atmosphere of worship mesmerized an already enthralled audience as they lifted their hands in rapturous […]

Leave a Comment