Projects execution: SON DG urges engineers to adhere to standards

The Director-General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has implored engineers to ensure strict adherence to standards to boost the nation’s economy.

Salim gave the charge in his speech at the 30th General Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in Abuja. He added that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace of substandard products and services in the country.

According to him, all facets of life are guided by standards and code of ethics, noting that the panacea for all the issues facing the country is adherence to standards. Mallam Salim acknowledged the numerous miracles engineering had brought into our world which allowed mankind to achieve great exploits ranging from reusable rockets to surgical processes.

He described standards application as tools, protocols and instructions that have to be adhered to for the proper function of life.

The SON DG said that the absence of standards application would result in continuous decline in the quality of products, safety, lifespan, effectiveness and service delivery.

Alsospeaking, TasiuSa’adGidari- Wudil, President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, commended SON on its ongoing work in the education sector and reiterated the need for inclusion of standards in school curriculum at the tertiary level. He said that including standards intheuniversitycurriculum would further help in the application of standards to our day-to-day activities.

It would also increase awareness, create patriotism and a culture of fellowship amongst Nigerians regarding the importance of standards and the role they play in qualitative and sustainable development, he asserted.

