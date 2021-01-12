News

PROJECTS TO RECOMMENCE ACROSS A’IBOM

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…As Gov Emmanuel orders payment of major contractors
…. interministerial projects to also.commence immediately

Infrastructural projects will recommence across Akwa Ibom State as the State Executive Council has approved the immediate disbursement of funds to major contractors across the State.

This was part of resolutions arrived at during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at the Government House, Uyo, yesterday.

The governor also directed that inter-ministerial projects should commence immediately too.

He charged members of the exco to be alive to their responsibilities as government is determined to achieve all her targets this year.

While harping on the need to ensure projects are speedily and qualitatively delivered in every sector, he directed the Honourable Commssion of Works & Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, to ensure that work commences on all the sites immediately and to scale up supervision.

The State Executive Council received the report on APICO and directed that the company should be restructured for greater efficiency.

It also deliberate on the reactivation plan for Akwa Palms Ltd., remodeling plan for Ibom plaza, draft Environmental Beautification Policy and received report of Government/Akwa Ibom State University-Labour Unions meeting, directing that an ad hoc visitation panel be set up to find a lasting solution to all matters impeding the smooth running of the institution.

Furthermore, SEC directed that Honoueable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet should immediately submit a plan for the institution of a state-wide scholarship for tertiary education.
Meanwhile, a moment silence was observed by SEC in honour of the deceased former Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, late Arc. Ime Ekpo.

In attendance at the meeting were the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Secretary to State Government, Mr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Chief of Staff, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen and others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG earmarks N600bn interest-free loan for farmers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Minister: 2.4m rice growers’ll benefit from scheme   The Federal Government has set aside N600 billion to enhance farmers’ access to agricultural financing in the country.   About 2.4 million farmers were targeted to benefit from the interest-free facility, designed to encourage application of modern technologies in rice and cash crop cultivation.   Minister of […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: PDP shifts primaries to accommodate Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, shifted its governorship primary election to elect its candidate for the September 19 election in Edo State, following the planned defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the party today. The exercise was earlier scheduled for today, but the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, who […]
News

Police restrict movements over Bayelsa by-election

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Police Command yesterday ordered the restriction of movements in the affected local governments areas of the state, where the bye election will be held. The state’s Police Commissioner, Mike Okoli, while addressing journalists in Yenagoa, said students that were writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination will not be affected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica