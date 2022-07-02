Arts & Entertainments

ProjectX platform aims to help indigenous photographers grow

Three alumni photographers of The Future Enterprise Support Scheme (TFESS) class of 2012, Aham Ibeleme, Emmanuel Oyeleke, and Yagazie Eguare, recently teamed together for the launch of ProjectX, an initiative targeting growing indigenous photographers. The two-day programme was curated to inspire, coach, and empower the next generation of photographers through structured training, mentorship, and exceptional experiences.

Through a panel session themed; Positioning your craft -scaling and sustainability, moderated by Eguare, award-winning photographer Kelechi Amadi- Obi; renowned photographer, Hakeem Salaam; Founder, Poshclick Portraiture, Jokotade Shonowo; and creative entrepreneur, Onye Ubanatu, imparted attendees with career nuggets toward actualising their career dream. Amadi-Obi advised the need for young creatives to strategically develop set skills, build a clientele list, priorities learning on the job, and scale for maximum remuneration. “You need to have the product first. I spend quite a good amount of time getting my product where I want it to be. With photography, image making and content creation, we call ourselves creative entrepreneurs. It’s not a factory where you get one formula and you start marketing while selling the same product.

‘‘As a creative entrepreneur, you will have the burden of constantly being innovative. For me, the first thing I do is to scale my creativity.” The programme also doubled as a platform where the conveners showcased select artworks. Eguare tapped into feminine aesthetics to project the beauty of the ‘rhythmic life’ of women through various seasons in her collection, Colour Me Beautiful. Oyeleke gleaned through his life’s experiences in the past years, punctuating with hints of future expectations in his collection titled; The Way I See It.

 

