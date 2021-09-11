News

Proliferation of state universities kills education, says ASUU

The proliferation of state universities has been linked to the problems of Nigeria University Education. The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) said that the National Assembly should, as matter of urgency, intervene to amend the Nigeria University Commission (NUC) act that allows for the establishment of state universities.

The Chairman of Kano zone of the union, Professor Abdulkadir Muhammad made this call during a press briefing after the chapter’s meeting at its headquarters in Ado Bayero University Kano. According to Muhammad, the federal government claimed that the bill to amend NUC act with a view to empowering the commission towards addressing the proliferation of state owned universities is before the National Assembly. “We call on the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, consider and pass the bill due to bad governance and under funding of such universities,” he said. The union reminded the federal government to honour the agreement reached with ASUU after nine months strikes, which they said stipulated that government will fund the revitalization of public universities.

