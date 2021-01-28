Business

Promasidor Nigeria gets new CEO

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Bruno Gruwez as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2021. In a press statement made available to New Telegraph, Bruno succeeds Anders Einarsson, who will assume regional responsibilities within the Promasidor Group. Bruno joins Promasidor from PepsiCo, where he was Senior Director, Food Categories Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company’s statement explained that prior to that he was Senior Commercial Director for PepsiCo South Africa. Before moving to Africa, Bruno was Marketing Director for PepsiCo UK Beverages and GM for PLI Western Europe (Pepsi Lipton International is a PepsiCo Unilever JV). A strategic business leader with deep operating expertise in driving revenue and profit growth, Bruno has the record of proven success in consumer and customer focused businesses across developed (Europe) and developing (Africa) markets.

He also has passion to grow people and inspire them towards excellence. Bruno, a Belgian has a Masters Degree in Business Engineering from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles and is married with children. Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream.

It has since grown with presence in several African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993. Promasidor Nigeria limited, a manufacturer and a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company are the makers of a quality range of products such as Cowbell Milk, Loya Milk, Miksi Milk, Kremela, SunVita Cereal, Cowbell Chocolate, Cowbell Evaporated Milk, Cowbell Coffee, Cowbell Strawberry, Top Tea and Onga food Seasoning across the country bringing nutrition to millions of consumers.

