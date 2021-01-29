Islam

Prominent Muslims mourn as ex-Grand Kadi, Justice Orire, dies

The pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Justice AbdulKadir Orire (Rtd), CON, is dead. His death on Tuesday 13th Jumadal-Akhir, 1442AH equivalent to 26th January, 2021, which was announced by a source from the family, was confirmed by a post on a Jama’atu Nasril Islamic (JNI) related forum by Musbaudeen Muhammad Raji, who said, “Inna lillahi was Inna ilehi rojiuna!!! We lost Justice AbdulKadir Orire (Rtd), CON, former Grand Kadi of Kwara State and former Sec. Gen. JNI, this evening,” Raji said.

In the announcement earlier, the source said “burial arrangement is slated for tomorrow Wednesday 27-01-2021. May Allah grant him aljannatu’lfirdaws.” In a post by Chairman of Oyo State Muslim Council and former National President of National Council of Muslim Youths (NACOMYO), Alhaji Kunle Sanni, the late Sharia Court jurist was eulogized as a major contributor to the development of Islam and social justice in Nigeria. “Justice Abdukadir Orire belongs to the generation of late Sheikh Ahmed Lemu.

He was a pillar to the Muslim Student’s Society Of Nigeria and for many years the chairman of the BOT of the organisation. “To further the propagation of Islam sheikh Orire founded The Islamic Missionary Association Of Nigeria (IMAN).

He was a member of Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) the position he voluntarily relinquished for a younger Alhaj Aliu Badmus another dynamic jihadist from kwara state recently. Justice Orire was the pioneer Deputy President of Nigeria Dawah coordination Council (NDCC) founded by his friend and colleague at London School of oriental studies. “Sheikh Ahmed Lemu who also answered Allah’s call a few months ago. He was for many years the secretary General of Jamatu Nasril Islam.

The Muslim Ummah have lost a dynamic and brilliant jihadist and scholar May Allah blot out his sins, accept his wonderful contribution to the propagation of Islam as acts Ibadah and reward him with jannat Firdaous,” Sanni posted. In the meantime, several dignitaries including the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, and the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, have sent their condolences in mourning the late legal luminary.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed shock over the death of the pioneer Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice AbdulKadir Orire (rtd). Alhaji Sulu-Gambari described the deceased as a committed elderstateman who contributed immensely to the propagation of Islam in the society.

A condolence message issued by the Emir’s Spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, reads: “The Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari is deeply saddened by the death of the Sarkin Malami of Ilorin, Hon. Justice AbdulKadir Orire who died on Tuesday.

“Alhaji Orire was a prominent member of the Jamatul Nasirul Islam, (JNI) and played prominent roles in the establishment and nurturing of the association which later became so strong nationwide. He mentored many youths to become scholars of high values and legal practitioners of repute.

During his active days in service, he was outstanding and disciplined. After he retired from service, he dedicated his life to dawah activities and community services.” The Emir however condoled his families both immediate and extended, friends, traditional chiefs, the people of Ilorin Emirate Council and the entire Muslim ummah over the great loss.

