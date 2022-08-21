News

Prominent Nigerians bid Nduka Obaigbena’s mother farewell

St Andrews Anglican Church Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta came alive Saturday when eminent Nigerians and top government functionaries, including Presidential candidates of Labour Party and All Progressives Congress, Mr Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Dame Edith Okowa , came to be part of the congregation to bid a farewell to the mother of the Publisher of THISDAY and promoter of Arise Television, the late Princess Margaret Obaigbena.

 

Others at the A list event include: Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti, Godwin Obaseki, Edo; Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra, Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos and Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State.

 

Also in attendance were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; Business moguls, Aliko Dangote; Jim Ovia; Tony Elumelu and ex-Ogun state Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Donald Duke, Adams Oshiomhole, among others.

 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking at the service eulogized the deceased for her invaluable service and significant contributions towards advancing the cause of humanity. Okowa, also Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, hailed the late Princess Obaigbena for her love and compassion for humanity, saying she had left an indelible imprint on the society.

 

He described the matriarch of the Obaigbena family as a woman who spent her life time serving God and humanity. “Mama was a mother to all and I am truly part of the family because I do remember our early days in life. She was always there for us. “I know that we feel pains particularly members of the family but let us be comforted as she made her mark in life and she was a woman that made a great difference.

 

“She was someone who spent her life time serving God and humanity and was one of those mothers who inspired me in life. “As a nurse, I do know that she made a lot of impact in the government of Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan where she served as Special Adviser on Health Matters.

 

